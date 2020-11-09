November 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 9th coronavirus update. Oakville crosses the 1,000 case marker, and unfortunately records a new death. Halton hardest hit school are two Catholic elementary schools in Oakville which have the highest number of cases and closed classrooms. In the region, there were two new hospitalizations recorded today.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms.

Oakville surpasses 1,000 cases and active cases surpasses 200

Halton surpasses 2,500 cases

Oakville has one additional death

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 8, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

948 confirmed cases - plus 30

53 probable cases - plus 1

1,001 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31

210 active cases - plus 15

7 deaths - plus 1

784 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 15

791 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79% of cases

4 institutional outbreaks - no change

2 school outbreaks - no change

6 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

2,500 confirmed - plus 60

139 probable - plus 1

2,639 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61

434 active cases - plus 26

39 deaths - plus 1

2,166 recoveries (82% of all cases) - plus 34

2,205 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.5% of cases

6 institutional outbreaks - no change

3 school outbreaks - plus 1

14 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

18 confirmed cases in Oakville

11 classrooms closed in Oakville

36 confirmed cases in Halton

21 classrooms closed in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

Active cases are split evenly between people aged 0 to 40 and 40 plus

Five percent of tests are coming back positive

Peel, York, Ottawa, and Toronto regions account for 75.9% of new cases

LTC facility residents account for 50% of new deaths

Tests completed is 35,390.4 per 100,000 people - which is the highest ratio in Canada.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 9, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

85,395 confirmed cases - plus 1,242

9,514 active cases - plus 409

72,636 recovered cases - plus 821

3,245 deaths - plus 12 (6 from LTC residents)

75,881 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.8%

28,401 completed tests yesterday

367 people hospitalized - minus 7

84 people in ICU - minus 2

54 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

1,038 total outbreaks reported - plus 8

167 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. Today's school data is from yesterday, Friday, November 6, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,628 cases in total - plus 85

1,484 student cases - plus 49

328 staff cases - plus 8

816 unidentified cases - plus 28

582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

496 confirmed cases - plus 8

101 centres closed - plus 3

422 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Nunavut records its second case in three days after having had no cases since the pandemic started.

Alberta records 720 plus new cases, Manitoba records 440 plus and both Ontario and Quebec report over 1,300 cases each

Daily 7 day average of new cases is 3,896

Daily 7 day average of deaths is 49

Canada has 28 deaths per 100,000

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 8, 2020.

266,500 plus confirmed and suspected cases

39,000 plus active

10,500 plus deaths

216,700 plus recoveries

227,200 plus resolved cases (85.2% of all cases)

Figures around the World

50.5 million cases globally

At least 1.25 million deaths

Seven day average: 528K

United States

10 plus million total cases (19.8% worldwide) with a 7 day average of 111,175 new cases per day

238,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide) with a 7 day average of 913 deaths per day.

Deaths per 100,000 is 72

Deadliest state this week per capita is Texas which is tracking at 96 deaths per day over the past 7 days

New Jersey is the deadliest state in the union with 185 deaths per 100,000 followed by New York State at 171.

The five countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are in order: