November 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the November 9th coronavirus update. Oakville crosses the 1,000 case marker, and unfortunately records a new death. Halton hardest hit school are two Catholic elementary schools in Oakville which have the highest number of cases and closed classrooms. In the region, there were two new hospitalizations recorded today.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- St. Dominic and St Gregory the Great elementary schools in Oakville are the hardest hit in the region with 8 confirmed cases and 8 closed classrooms.
- Oakville surpasses 1,000 cases and active cases surpasses 200
- Halton surpasses 2,500 cases
- Oakville has one additional death
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 8, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 948 confirmed cases - plus 30
- 53 probable cases - plus 1
- 1,001 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31
- 210 active cases - plus 15
- 7 deaths - plus 1
- 784 recoveries (78.3% of all cases) - plus 15
- 791 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 79% of cases
- 4 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 2 school outbreaks - no change
- 6 cases in OTMH - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 2,500 confirmed - plus 60
- 139 probable - plus 1
- 2,639 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61
- 434 active cases - plus 26
- 39 deaths - plus 1
- 2,166 recoveries (82% of all cases) - plus 34
- 2,205 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 83.5% of cases
- 6 institutional outbreaks - no change
- 3 school outbreaks - plus 1
- 14 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 18 confirmed cases in Oakville
- 11 classrooms closed in Oakville
- 36 confirmed cases in Halton
- 21 classrooms closed in Halton
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases are split evenly between people aged 0 to 40 and 40 plus
- Five percent of tests are coming back positive
- Peel, York, Ottawa, and Toronto regions account for 75.9% of new cases
- LTC facility residents account for 50% of new deaths
- Tests completed is 35,390.4 per 100,000 people - which is the highest ratio in Canada.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of November 9, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 85,395 confirmed cases - plus 1,242
- 9,514 active cases - plus 409
- 72,636 recovered cases - plus 821
- 3,245 deaths - plus 12 (6 from LTC residents)
- 75,881 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 88.8%
- 28,401 completed tests yesterday
- 367 people hospitalized - minus 7
- 84 people in ICU - minus 2
- 54 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 1,038 total outbreaks reported - plus 8
- 167 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. Today's school data is from yesterday, Friday, November 6, 2020.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,628 cases in total - plus 85
- 1,484 student cases - plus 49
- 328 staff cases - plus 8
- 816 unidentified cases - plus 28
- 582 schools with a current reported case - plus 2
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 496 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 101 centres closed - plus 3
- 422 homes closed - plus 4
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Nunavut records its second case in three days after having had no cases since the pandemic started.
- Alberta records 720 plus new cases, Manitoba records 440 plus and both Ontario and Quebec report over 1,300 cases each
- Daily 7 day average of new cases is 3,896
- Daily 7 day average of deaths is 49
- Canada has 28 deaths per 100,000
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, November 8, 2020.
- 266,500 plus confirmed and suspected cases
- 39,000 plus active
- 10,500 plus deaths
- 216,700 plus recoveries
- 227,200 plus resolved cases (85.2% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 50.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.25 million deaths
- Seven day average: 528K
United States
- 10 plus million total cases (19.8% worldwide) with a 7 day average of 111,175 new cases per day
- 238,000+ deaths (19.0% worldwide) with a 7 day average of 913 deaths per day.
- Deaths per 100,000 is 72
- Deadliest state this week per capita is Texas which is tracking at 96 deaths per day over the past 7 days
- New Jersey is the deadliest state in the union with 185 deaths per 100,000 followed by New York State at 171.
The five countries with the highest number of new deaths per capita in the past week are in order:
- Czech Republic
- Belgium
- Slovenia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Armenia