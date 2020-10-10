M Painchaud
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 10th Update. While Oakville surpasses 500 recoveries to date, active cases continue to rise. Hospitalizations in Halton and Ontario are rapidly rising. Canada reaches 180,000 cases, India reaches 7 million, and the world reaches 37 million cases.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus October 10th Update
- Oakville reaches 500 confirmed recoveries today after crossing 500 confirmed cases earlier this week
- Three patients have been admitted to Halton hospitals in two days
- Active cases in Oakville are rising, accounting for 23.25% of new cases in the region this week
- All Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Oakville have no more walk-in stock of flu vaccines and no available appointments for the remaining doses currently in stock
- Halton's Medical Officer of Health posts a video update for citizens about COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 9, 2020. Case information released on October 10, 2020 for end of day October 9, 2020 .
- 532 confirmed cases - plus 10
- 40 probable cases - no change
- 572 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10
- 68 active cases - plus 3
- 3 deaths - no change
- 501 recoveries (87.6% of all cases) - plus 7
- 504 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases
- 1 case in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 1,563 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43
- 207 active cases - plus 20
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,329 recoveries (85.7% of all cases) - plus 23
- 1,356 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases
- 4 cases in hospital - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools (as of Friday)
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions are now in a modified Stage 2 of reopening as of 12:01 a.m. today
- Deaths in Ontario reach 3,000
- Provincial daily case rates will soon exceed 1,000 per day
- Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last two weeks, though today's number dropped for the first time in 8 days
- Ontario's positivity rate for tests is now above 2%
- Nearly half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today (this has been true every day this week)
- Outbreaks in Ontario exceed 100 for the first time in months
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 10, 2020 for the end of day October 9, 2020.
- 58,490 confirmed cases - plus 809
- 5,754 active cases - plus 102
- 49,732 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 700
- 3,004 deaths - plus 7
- 52,736 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.1%
- 44,298 completed tests yesterday
- 213 people hospitalized - minus 12
- 48 people in ICU - plus 1
- 29 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 826 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 102 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of yesterday (Friday, October 9)
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 876 cases in total - plus 56
- 482 student cases - plus 32
- 149 staff cases - plus 10
- 245 unidentified cases - plus 15
- 425 schools with a reported case (8.8% in total)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 236 confirmed cases - plus 20
- 135 child cases - plus 9
- 101 staff cases - plus 11
- 57 centres closed - plus 1
- 285 homes closed - plus 9
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases to date in Canada reach 180,000 as recoveries reach 150,000
- Ottawa announces new rent relief programs for businesses hit by COVID-19 closures
- Global infections surpass 37 million
- India becomes the second country to reach 7 million infections
- Next Thursday's US Presidential Debate has been cancelled due to President Trump refusing to participate virtually for COVID-19 prevention
- President Trump is holding a rally at the White House this afternoon with his doctor's support for 2,000 invited guests, even without a negative test or confirmation he no longer has COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 9, 2020. Information released as of October 10, 2020.
- 180,142 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,423
- 19,160 active cases - plus 326
- 9,608 deaths - plus 22
- 151,345 recoveries - plus 2,075
- 160,953 resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 37 million cases globally
- At least 1.07 million deaths
United States
- 7.7 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)
- 214,000+ deaths (20.0% worldwide)
- Louisiana and Mississippi lead in cases to date per capita
- 13 of the 15 most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors (including nine of the top ten)
Countries with the largest number of infections
- United States - 7.7 million
- India - 7 million
- Brazil - 5.05 million
- Russia - 1.28 million
- Colombia - 894,000
The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.