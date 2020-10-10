× Expand M Painchaud Full fall colour 2 Full fall colour on 16 Mile Creek near the Oakville Power Boat Club

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 10th Update. While Oakville surpasses 500 recoveries to date, active cases continue to rise. Hospitalizations in Halton and Ontario are rapidly rising. Canada reaches 180,000 cases, India reaches 7 million, and the world reaches 37 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 9, 2020. Case information released on October 10, 2020 for end of day October 9, 2020 .

532 confirmed cases - plus 10

40 probable cases - no change

572 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10

68 active cases - plus 3

3 deaths - no change

501 recoveries (87.6% of all cases) - plus 7

504 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

1,563 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43

207 active cases - plus 20

27 deaths - no change

1,329 recoveries (85.7% of all cases) - plus 23

1,356 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases

4 cases in hospital - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (as of Friday)

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 10, 2020 for the end of day October 9, 2020.

58,490 confirmed cases - plus 809

5,754 active cases - plus 102

49,732 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 700

3,004 deaths - plus 7

52,736 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.1%

44,298 completed tests yesterday

213 people hospitalized - minus 12

48 people in ICU - plus 1

29 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

826 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

102 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of yesterday (Friday, October 9)

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

876 cases in total - plus 56

482 student cases - plus 32

149 staff cases - plus 10

245 unidentified cases - plus 15

425 schools with a reported case (8.8% in total)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

236 confirmed cases - plus 20

135 child cases - plus 9

101 staff cases - plus 11

57 centres closed - plus 1

285 homes closed - plus 9

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 9, 2020. Information released as of October 10, 2020.

180,142 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,423

19,160 active cases - plus 326

9,608 deaths - plus 22

151,345 recoveries - plus 2,075

160,953 resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

37 million cases globally

At least 1.07 million deaths

United States

7.7 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)

214,000+ deaths (20.0% worldwide)

Louisiana and Mississippi lead in cases to date per capita

13 of the 15 most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors (including nine of the top ten)

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 7.7 million

India - 7 million

Brazil - 5.05 million

Russia - 1.28 million

Colombia - 894,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.