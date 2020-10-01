× Expand Photo: Cornell University

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 1st Update. Halton Region announces a whopping 36 recoveries in one day, 27 of which (75%) are in Oakville. Hospitalizations in Ontario have doubled in the last week. Cases to date in Canada reach 160,000 as active cases approach 15,000.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

The town of Oakville reports a record 27 recoveries in one day

36 recoveries are reported across Halton - a 2% jump in recoveries in just 24 hours

Oakville News is awaiting comment from Halton Region about today's recovery spike

Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week

Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the third day in a row

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 30, 2020. Case information released on October 1, 2020 for end of day September 30.

451 confirmed cases - plus 6

35 probable cases - no change

486 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 6

62 active cases - minus 21

3 deaths - no change

421 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 27

424 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.2% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,293 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

159 active cases - minus 22

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,109 recoveries (85.8% of all cases) - plus 36

1,134 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

12 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

23 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 1, 2020 for the end of day September 30, 2020.

52,248 confirmed cases - plus 538

4,975 active cases - plus 20

44,422 recovered cases, 84.9% of all cases - plus 515

2,851 deaths - plus 3

46,946 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%

39,646 completed tests yesterday

162 people hospitalized - plus 12

36 people in ICU - plus 1

17 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

782 total outbreaks reported - no change

79 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

One outbreak was misreported yesterday and one new one was reported today in its place

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

447 cases in total - plus 64

386 of those cases are from the last two weeks

233 student cases - plus 29

82 staff cases - plus 14

132 unidentified cases - plus 17

306 schools with a reported case (6.3%, +0.5% today)

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

144 confirmed cases - plus 8

79 child cases - plus 5

65 staff cases - plus 3

41 centres closed - plus 2

215 homes closed - plus 16

Cases to date in Canada reach 160,000 as active cases approach 15,000

More than 3 million Canadians begin the transition from CERB to the revamped EI system

Quebec now averages almost 1,000 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City

Nunavut Territory still has had zero cases throughout the pandemic

Florida reopens all businesses and ends mandatory masks in public

Global cases reach 34 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 30, 2020. Information released as of October 1, 2020.

160,265 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,786

14,843 active cases - plus 408

9,316 deaths - plus 20

136,080 recoveries - plus 1,358

145,396 resolved cases (90.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

34.1 million cases globally

At least 1.01 million deaths

Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths

United States

7.28 million total cases (21.4% worldwide)

207,000+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)

Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week as it reopens all businesses and ends mandatory masks in public

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.28 million

India - 6.3 million

Brazil - 4.81 million

Russia - 1.18 million

Colombia - 829,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.