This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 1st Update. Halton Region announces a whopping 36 recoveries in one day, 27 of which (75%) are in Oakville. Hospitalizations in Ontario have doubled in the last week. Cases to date in Canada reach 160,000 as active cases approach 15,000.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus October 1st Update
- The town of Oakville reports a record 27 recoveries in one day
- 36 recoveries are reported across Halton - a 2% jump in recoveries in just 24 hours
- Oakville News is awaiting comment from Halton Region about today's recovery spike
- Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week
- Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the third day in a row
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 30, 2020. Case information released on October 1, 2020 for end of day September 30.
- 451 confirmed cases - plus 6
- 35 probable cases - no change
- 486 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 6
- 62 active cases - minus 21
- 3 deaths - no change
- 421 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 27
- 424 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.2% of cases)
- Zero cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,293 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 159 active cases - minus 22
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,109 recoveries (85.8% of all cases) - plus 36
- 1,134 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 12 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 23 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- The province release new modelling for the second wave now happening in Ontario
- City of Toronto continue leading new cases with nearly 50% of the total
- Hospitalizations in Ontario have doubled in the last week
- Patients on ventilators are the highest in over 3 months
- Premier Doug Ford announces his $2.8 billion preparedness plan for addressing the upcoming second wave this fall
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 1, 2020 for the end of day September 30, 2020.
- 52,248 confirmed cases - plus 538
- 4,975 active cases - plus 20
- 44,422 recovered cases, 84.9% of all cases - plus 515
- 2,851 deaths - plus 3
- 46,946 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%
- 39,646 completed tests yesterday
- 162 people hospitalized - plus 12
- 36 people in ICU - plus 1
- 17 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 782 total outbreaks reported - no change
- 79 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
- One outbreak was misreported yesterday and one new one was reported today in its place
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 447 cases in total - plus 64
- 386 of those cases are from the last two weeks
- 233 student cases - plus 29
- 82 staff cases - plus 14
- 132 unidentified cases - plus 17
- 306 schools with a reported case (6.3%, +0.5% today)
- 3 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 144 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 79 child cases - plus 5
- 65 staff cases - plus 3
- 41 centres closed - plus 2
- 215 homes closed - plus 16
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases to date in Canada reach 160,000 as active cases approach 15,000
- More than 3 million Canadians begin the transition from CERB to the revamped EI system
- Quebec now averages almost 1,000 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City
- Nunavut Territory still has had zero cases throughout the pandemic
- Florida reopens all businesses and ends mandatory masks in public
- Global cases reach 34 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 30, 2020. Information released as of October 1, 2020.
- 160,265 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,786
- 14,843 active cases - plus 408
- 9,316 deaths - plus 20
- 136,080 recoveries - plus 1,358
- 145,396 resolved cases (90.7% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 34.1 million cases globally
- At least 1.01 million deaths
- Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths
United States
- 7.28 million total cases (21.4% worldwide)
- 207,000+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)
- Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week as it reopens all businesses and ends mandatory masks in public
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 7.28 million
- India - 6.3 million
- Brazil - 4.81 million
- Russia - 1.18 million
- Colombia - 829,000
The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.