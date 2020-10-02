Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update

by

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update. All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario announcing testing are now by appointment only province-wide. Ontario announces several new restrictions to tackle a second wave of cases. US President Donald Trump tests positive for Coronavirus.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update

Here is a look at the lack of available tests in Oakville as of Friday afternoon. Anyone requiring an emergency test for COVID-19 must call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment with Halton Health Care. Oakville News also recommends checking the website frequently for additional testing space that may be added.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 1, 2020. Case information released on October 2, 2020 for end of day October 1.

  • 452 confirmed cases - plus 1
  • 35 probable cases - no change
  • 487 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 1
  • 58 active cases - minus 4
  • 3 deaths - no change
  • 426 recoveries (87.5% of all cases) - plus 5
  • 425 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.2% of cases)
  • Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

  • 1,299 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6
  • 153 active cases - minus 6
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 1,121 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 12
  • 1,146 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
  • 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 2, 2020 for the end of day October 1, 2020.

  • 52,980 confirmed cases - plus 732
  • 5,203 active cases - plus 20
  • 44,850 recovered cases, 84.7% of all cases - plus 428
  • 2,927 deaths - plus 2
  • 46,946 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%
  • 40,093 completed tests yesterday
  • 167 people hospitalized - plus 5
  • 36 people in ICU - no change
  • 21 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 483 cases in total - plus 36
  • 411 of those cases are from the last two weeks
  • 262 student cases - plus 29
  • 84 staff cases - plus 2
  • 137 unidentified cases - plus 5
  • 318 schools with a reported case (6.6%, +0.3% today) 
  • 3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 156 confirmed cases - plus 12
  • 87 child cases - plus 8
  • 69 staff cases - plus 4
  • 42 centres closed - plus 1
  • 227 homes closed - plus 12

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 1, 2020. Information released as of October 2, 2020.

  • 162,363 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,098
  • 15,605 active cases - plus 762
  • 9,403 deaths - plus 87
  • 137,329 recoveries - plus 1,249
  • 146,732 resolved cases (90.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

United States

  • 7.34 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)  
  • 208,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)
  • US President Donald Trump cancels several campaign events after testing positive for Coronavirus
  • Florida is the first state to end mandatory masks in public

Top five highest countries of infections:

  • United States - 7.34 million
  • India - 6.4 million 
  • Brazil - 4.85 million 
  • Russia - 1.19 million 
  • Colombia -  835,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.