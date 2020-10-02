Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update. All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario announcing testing are now by appointment only province-wide. Ontario announces several new restrictions to tackle a second wave of cases. US President Donald Trump tests positive for Coronavirus.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update
- All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario announcing testing will be by appointment only province-wide
- The town of Oakville reports a record 27 recoveries in one yesterday (Oakville News is still waiting on comment from Halton Region about Thursday's recovery spike)
- Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week
- With only one new case today, Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the fourth day in a row
Here is a look at the lack of available tests in Oakville as of Friday afternoon. Anyone requiring an emergency test for COVID-19 must call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment with Halton Health Care. Oakville News also recommends checking the website frequently for additional testing space that may be added.
Photo: Halton Health Care Website
All available tests at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital have been booked. (Photo: Friday October 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 1, 2020. Case information released on October 2, 2020 for end of day October 1.
- 452 confirmed cases - plus 1
- 35 probable cases - no change
- 487 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 1
- 58 active cases - minus 4
- 3 deaths - no change
- 426 recoveries (87.5% of all cases) - plus 5
- 425 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.2% of cases)
- Zero cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,299 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6
- 153 active cases - minus 6
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,121 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 12
- 1,146 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Several new regulations are beginning immediately in Ontario
- Ontario sets another daily high for new cases (732) as the second wave continues growing and active cases surpass 5,000
- The province is considering reinstating Stage 1 or 2 restrictions
- Peel and Toronto continue leading new cases with a combined 60% of the total
- Premier Doug Ford announces his $2.8 billion preparedness plan for addressing the upcoming second wave this fall
- Ontario adds 74 new COVID-19 deaths from the spring and summer that were previously unreported
- No outbreaks have started or been resolved for two days
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 2, 2020 for the end of day October 1, 2020.
- 52,980 confirmed cases - plus 732
- 5,203 active cases - plus 20
- 44,850 recovered cases, 84.7% of all cases - plus 428
- 2,927 deaths - plus 2
- 46,946 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%
- 40,093 completed tests yesterday
- 167 people hospitalized - plus 5
- 36 people in ICU - no change
- 21 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 782 total outbreaks reported - no change
- 79 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 483 cases in total - plus 36
- 411 of those cases are from the last two weeks
- 262 student cases - plus 29
- 84 staff cases - plus 2
- 137 unidentified cases - plus 5
- 318 schools with a reported case (6.6%, +0.3% today)
- 3 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 156 confirmed cases - plus 12
- 87 child cases - plus 8
- 69 staff cases - plus 4
- 42 centres closed - plus 1
- 227 homes closed - plus 12
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada climb above 15,000 for the first time since June
- Today's new cases are the second highest day yet (only behind May 3rd)
- Travel exemptions are being expanded with new groups of Canadians who will be permitted into the United States
- Quebec now averages over 1,000 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City
- US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania test positive for Coronavirus
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 1, 2020. Information released as of October 2, 2020.
- 162,363 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,098
- 15,605 active cases - plus 762
- 9,403 deaths - plus 87
- 137,329 recoveries - plus 1,249
- 146,732 resolved cases (90.3% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 34.4 million cases globally
- At least 1.025 million deaths
- Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths
United States
- 7.34 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)
- 208,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)
- US President Donald Trump cancels several campaign events after testing positive for Coronavirus
- Florida is the first state to end mandatory masks in public
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 7.34 million
- India - 6.4 million
- Brazil - 4.85 million
- Russia - 1.19 million
- Colombia - 835,000
The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.