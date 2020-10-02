× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 2nd Update. All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario announcing testing are now by appointment only province-wide. Ontario announces several new restrictions to tackle a second wave of cases. US President Donald Trump tests positive for Coronavirus.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario announcing testing will be by appointment only province-wide

The town of Oakville reports a record 27 recoveries in one yesterday (Oakville News is still waiting on comment from Halton Region about Thursday's recovery spike)

Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week

With only one new case today, Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the fourth day in a row

Here is a look at the lack of available tests in Oakville as of Friday afternoon. Anyone requiring an emergency test for COVID-19 must call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment with Halton Health Care. Oakville News also recommends checking the website frequently for additional testing space that may be added.

× Expand Photo: Halton Health Care Website All available tests at Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital have been booked. (Photo: Friday October 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 1, 2020. Case information released on October 2, 2020 for end of day October 1.

452 confirmed cases - plus 1

35 probable cases - no change

487 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 1

58 active cases - minus 4

3 deaths - no change

426 recoveries (87.5% of all cases) - plus 5

425 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.2% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,299 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 6

153 active cases - minus 6

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,121 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 12

1,146 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1

Several new regulations are beginning immediately in Ontario

Ontario sets another daily high for new cases (732) as the second wave continues growing and active cases surpass 5,000

The province is considering reinstating Stage 1 or 2 restrictions

Peel and Toronto continue leading new cases with a combined 60% of the total

Premier Doug Ford announces his $2.8 billion preparedness plan for addressing the upcoming second wave this fall

Ontario adds 74 new COVID-19 deaths from the spring and summer that were previously unreported

No outbreaks have started or been resolved for two days

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 2, 2020 for the end of day October 1, 2020.

52,980 confirmed cases - plus 732

5,203 active cases - plus 20

44,850 recovered cases, 84.7% of all cases - plus 428

2,927 deaths - plus 2

46,946 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%

40,093 completed tests yesterday

167 people hospitalized - plus 5

36 people in ICU - no change

21 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

782 total outbreaks reported - no change

79 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

483 cases in total - plus 36

411 of those cases are from the last two weeks

262 student cases - plus 29

84 staff cases - plus 2

137 unidentified cases - plus 5

318 schools with a reported case (6.6%, +0.3% today)

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

156 confirmed cases - plus 12

87 child cases - plus 8

69 staff cases - plus 4

42 centres closed - plus 1

227 homes closed - plus 12

Active cases in Canada climb above 15,000 for the first time since June

Today's new cases are the second highest day yet (only behind May 3rd)

Travel exemptions are being expanded with new groups of Canadians who will be permitted into the United States

Quebec now averages over 1,000 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania test positive for Coronavirus

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 1, 2020. Information released as of October 2, 2020.

162,363 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,098

15,605 active cases - plus 762

9,403 deaths - plus 87

137,329 recoveries - plus 1,249

146,732 resolved cases (90.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

34.4 million cases globally

At least 1.025 million deaths

Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths

United States

7.34 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)

208,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

US President Donald Trump cancels several campaign events after testing positive for Coronavirus

Florida is the first state to end mandatory masks in public

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.34 million

India - 6.4 million

Brazil - 4.85 million

Russia - 1.19 million

Colombia - 835,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.