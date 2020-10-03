× Expand © Mike Belobradic Oakville Glen Abbey Street In Fall

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 3rd Update. Oakville's suspected count of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic reaches 500. Ontario adds previously unreported deaths for the second day in a row. Active cases in Canada have nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

All COVID-19 tests must be booked in advance per new provincial regulations. OTMH continues to have extremely limited available for online bookings. Anyone requiring an emergency test for COVID-19 must call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment with Halton Health Care.

Oakville News also recommends checking the website frequently for additional testing space that may be added in Oakville or booking in Milton or Georgetown (where Halton Health Care also conducts test appointments.)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 2, 2020. Case information released on October 3, 2020 for end of day October 2.

465 confirmed cases - plus 13

35 probable cases - no change

500 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13

61 active cases - plus 3

3 deaths - no change

436 recoveries (87.1% of all cases) - plus 10

439 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.8% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,326 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27

158 active cases - plus 5

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,143 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 22

1,168 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 3, 2020 for the end of day October 2, 2020.

53,633 confirmed cases - plus 653

5,380 active cases - plus 177

45,285 recovered cases, 84.4% of all cases - plus 435

2,968 deaths - plus 41 (but only 4 from yesterday)

48,253 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%

46,254 completed tests yesterday

155 people hospitalized - minus 12

41 people in ICU - plus 3

23 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

789 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

78 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 8

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. The below figures represent changes from Thursday to Friday this week.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

483 cases in total - plus 36

411 of those cases are from the last two weeks

262 student cases - plus 29

84 staff cases - plus 2

137 unidentified cases - plus 5

318 schools with a reported case (6.6%, +0.3% today)

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

156 confirmed cases - plus 12

87 child cases - plus 8

69 staff cases - plus 4

42 centres closed - plus 1

227 homes closed - plus 12

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 2, 2020. Information released as of October 3, 2020.

164,456 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,093

16,115 active cases - plus 510

9,461 deaths - plus 58

138,854 recoveries - plus 1,525

148,315 resolved cases (90.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

34.7 million cases globally

At least 1.03 million deaths

Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths

United States

7.39 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)

209,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

US President Donald Trump cancels several campaign events after testing positive for Coronavirus

Florida is the first state to end mandatory masks in public

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.39 million

India - 6.47 million

Brazil - 4.88 million

Russia - 1.2 million

Colombia - 842,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.