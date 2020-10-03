© Mike Belobradic
Oakville Glen Abbey Street In Fall
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 3rd Update. Oakville's suspected count of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic reaches 500. Ontario adds previously unreported deaths for the second day in a row. Active cases in Canada have nearly doubled in the last two weeks.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus October 3rd Update
- Oakville's confirmed and suspected cases reach 500
- All available COVID-19 testing in Oakville is filled within an hour of Ontario's announcement yesterday that testing will be by appointment only province-wide
- The town of Oakville reports a one-day record 27 recoveries on Thursday (Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region for comment about Thursday's recovery spike)
- Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week
All COVID-19 tests must be booked in advance per new provincial regulations. OTMH continues to have extremely limited available for online bookings. Anyone requiring an emergency test for COVID-19 must call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment with Halton Health Care.
Oakville News also recommends checking the website frequently for additional testing space that may be added in Oakville or booking in Milton or Georgetown (where Halton Health Care also conducts test appointments.)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 2, 2020. Case information released on October 3, 2020 for end of day October 2.
- 465 confirmed cases - plus 13
- 35 probable cases - no change
- 500 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13
- 61 active cases - plus 3
- 3 deaths - no change
- 436 recoveries (87.1% of all cases) - plus 10
- 439 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.8% of cases)
- Zero cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,326 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27
- 158 active cases - plus 5
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,143 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 22
- 1,168 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario's new daily average case increases exceed 600/day for the first time
- Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions account for 74.2% of all new cases
- Several new regulations are beginning immediately in Ontario
- Ontario is adding previously unreported deaths from the spring and summer to the province's total for the second day in a row
- Premier Doug Ford announces his $2.8 billion preparedness plan for addressing the upcoming second wave this fall
- A record 46,254 tests were conducted yesterday as Ontario's backlog of unprocessed tests also reaches an all-time high: 91,322
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 3, 2020 for the end of day October 2, 2020.
- 53,633 confirmed cases - plus 653
- 5,380 active cases - plus 177
- 45,285 recovered cases, 84.4% of all cases - plus 435
- 2,968 deaths - plus 41 (but only 4 from yesterday)
- 48,253 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%
- 46,254 completed tests yesterday
- 155 people hospitalized - minus 12
- 41 people in ICU - plus 3
- 23 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 789 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 78 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 8
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. The below figures represent changes from Thursday to Friday this week.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 483 cases in total - plus 36
- 411 of those cases are from the last two weeks
- 262 student cases - plus 29
- 84 staff cases - plus 2
- 137 unidentified cases - plus 5
- 318 schools with a reported case (6.6%, +0.3% today)
- 3 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 156 confirmed cases - plus 12
- 87 child cases - plus 8
- 69 staff cases - plus 4
- 42 centres closed - plus 1
- 227 homes closed - plus 12
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada have nearly doubled in the last two weeks
- Travel exemptions are being expanded with new groups of Canadians who will be permitted into the United States
- Quebec now averages over 1,000 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City
- US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania test positive for Coronavirus
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 2, 2020. Information released as of October 3, 2020.
- 164,456 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,093
- 16,115 active cases - plus 510
- 9,461 deaths - plus 58
- 138,854 recoveries - plus 1,525
- 148,315 resolved cases (90.1% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 34.7 million cases globally
- At least 1.03 million deaths
- Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths
United States
- 7.39 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)
- 209,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)
- US President Donald Trump cancels several campaign events after testing positive for Coronavirus
- Florida is the first state to end mandatory masks in public
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 7.39 million
- India - 6.47 million
- Brazil - 4.88 million
- Russia - 1.2 million
- Colombia - 842,000
The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.