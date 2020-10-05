This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 5th Update. Oakville, Ontario records a day of more recoveries than new cases. Halton records two additional deaths. Halton publicly funded school cases continue to rise. Provincially, new cases continue to climb along with hospitalizations.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements

Number of Oakville schools with cases drops, but goes up by 73% across Halton.

5 active outbreaks in LTC and Retirement Residences with Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence in Oakville, Ontario reporting one staff case with no affected areas.

One school outbreak declared at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School in Georgetown

Halton records two additional deaths

South Central Milton remains the hardest hit area in Halton per capita with 47.2 cases per 10,000

North Central Oakville remains the hardest hit area in Oakville, Ontario per capital with 32.9 cases per 10,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, October 3, 2020. Case information released on October 5, 2020 for end of day October 4, 2020 .

477 confirmed cases - plus 12

35 probable cases - no change

512 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12

61 active cases - plus 3

3 deaths - no change

451 recoveries (87.1% of all cases) - plus 15

454 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.7% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,371 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45

165 active cases - plus 7

27 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - plus 2

1,179 recoveries (86% of all cases) - plus 36

1,206 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)(88% of cases)

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

8 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

26 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 11 closing 8 classrooms

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 4, 2020 for the end of day October 3, 2020.

Please note plus and minus figures represent two days.

54,814 confirmed cases - plus 1,181

5,474 active cases - plus 94

46,360 recovered cases, 84.4% of all cases - plus 1,075

2,980 deaths - plus 12

49,340 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90%

77,857 completed tests over the weekend

176 people hospitalized -

43 people in ICU - plus 2

26 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

797 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

84 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. The below figures represent changes from Thursday to Friday this week.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

539 cases in total - plus 59

293 student cases - plus 31

92 staff cases - plus 8

154 unidentified cases - plus 17

335 schools with a reported case

3 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

156 confirmed cases - plus 12

87 child cases - plus 8

69 staff cases - plus 4

42 centres closed - plus 1

227 homes closed - plus 12

Canada's infection rate per 100,000 is 448, and death rate is 26 per 100,000.

Government of Canada has introduced three new benefits, delivered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA): the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB).

US President Donald Trump declares he will leave Walter Reed Medical Centre, this is after taking a drive around the hospital to wave to well-wishers on Sunday.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 3, 2020. Information released as of October 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

166,156 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,700

16,432 active cases - plus 291

9,481 deaths - plus 20

140,243 recoveries - plus 1,389

149,724 resolved cases (90.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

35.2 million cases globally

At least 1.03 million deaths

United States

7.4 million total cases (21.3% worldwide)

209,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

United States - 7.4 million - 2,244/100K

India - 6.62 million - 490/100K

Brazil - 4.91 million - 2,347/100K

Russia - 1.21 million - 844/100K

Colombia - 855,000 - 1,722/100K

The four countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel,