169969337
Photo: US Embassy
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 6th Update. Despite having 8 new cases and only 5 recoveries, Oakville isn't reporting an increase for active cases today. Meanwhile, Ontario's active cases are lower for the first time in weeks despite rising new cases being reported. Canada reaches 170,000 cases as America's cases top 7.5 million.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus October 6th Update
- Despite having 8 new cases and only 5 recoveries, Oakville isn't reporting increased active cases today
- OTMH has had no COVID-19 patients in almost two weeks
- Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements
- The region has 6 active outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Residences, with Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence in Oakville, Ontario reporting one staff case and no affected areas
- Halton records two additional deaths over the weekend
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 5, 2020. Case information released on October 6, 2020 for end of day October 5, 2020 .
- 485 confirmed cases - plus 8
- 35 probable cases - no change
- 520 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 8
- 61 active cases - no change
- 3 deaths - no change
- 456 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 5
- 459 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases
- Zero cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,390 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19
- 168 active cases - plus 3
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,195 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 16
- 1,222 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.9% of cases
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Ontario have gone down for the first time in weeks
- Ontario conducts its 4 millionth COVID-19 test
- Almost 10% of tests conducted in Toronto region are coming back positive
- The number of patients in Ontario hospitals has more than doubled in the last 11 days
- Ontario releases $35 Million for Schools in Priority Communities: Peel, York, Toronto, and Ottawa
- More than half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today
- Over 800 COVID-19 outbreaks have opened in the province
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 6, 2020 for the end of day October 5, 2020.
- 55,362 confirmed cases - plus 548
- 5,469 active cases - minus 5
- 46,360 recovered cases, 83.7% of all cases - plus 546
- 2,987 deaths - plus 7
- 49,347 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.1%
- 42,031 completed tests yesterday
- 192 people hospitalized - plus 16
- 41 people in ICU - minus 2
- 26 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 803 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 89 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 611 cases in total - plus 74
- 333 student cases - plus 41
- 102 staff cases - plus 10
- 176 unidentified cases - plus 22
- 347 schools with a reported case (7.2% in total)
- 2 schools closed - minus 1 (one reopened)
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 187 confirmed cases - plus 17
- 110 child cases - plus 12
- 77 staff cases - plus 5
- 48 centres closed - plus 4
- 249 homes closed - plus 16
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Canada's total cases reach 170,000 to date
- Government of Canada has introduced three new benefits, delivered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA): the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB)
- The first antigen test in Canada is approved
- Canada extends eligibility for the Wage Earner Protection Program
- The United States reaches 7.5 million cases
- President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three days in hospital from coronavirus; he says he will resume campaigning this week and attend next Thursday's TV debate
- The number of confirmed cases from last week's COVID-19 outbreak at the White House now exceeds the total of all cases in the countries of New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam - combined (That means the President's office now is more infectious than these three countries with a population of 124 million)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 5, 2020. Information released as of October 6, 2020.
- 170,929 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,969
- 17,626 active cases - plus 533
- 9,527 deaths - plus 23
- 143,747 recoveries - plus 1,413
- 153,274 resolved cases (89.6% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 35.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.04 million deaths
United States
- 7.5 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)
- 210,000+ deaths (20.2% worldwide)
- Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks
Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate
- United States - 7.5 million
- India - 6.68 million
- Brazil - 4.93 million
- Russia - 1.23 million
- Colombia - 862,000
The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.