× Expand 169969337 Photo: US Embassy

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 6th Update. Despite having 8 new cases and only 5 recoveries, Oakville isn't reporting an increase for active cases today. Meanwhile, Ontario's active cases are lower for the first time in weeks despite rising new cases being reported. Canada reaches 170,000 cases as America's cases top 7.5 million.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Despite having 8 new cases and only 5 recoveries, Oakville isn't reporting increased active cases today

OTMH has had no COVID-19 patients in almost two weeks

Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements

The region has 6 active outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Residences, with Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence in Oakville, Ontario reporting one staff case and no affected areas

Halton records two additional deaths over the weekend

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 5, 2020. Case information released on October 6, 2020 for end of day October 5, 2020 .

485 confirmed cases - plus 8

35 probable cases - no change

520 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 8

61 active cases - no change

3 deaths - no change

456 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 5

459 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,390 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

168 active cases - plus 3

27 deaths - no change

1,195 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 16

1,222 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.9% of cases

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 6, 2020 for the end of day October 5, 2020.

55,362 confirmed cases - plus 548

5,469 active cases - minus 5

46,360 recovered cases, 83.7% of all cases - plus 546

2,987 deaths - plus 7

49,347 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.1%

42,031 completed tests yesterday

192 people hospitalized - plus 16

41 people in ICU - minus 2

26 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

803 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

89 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

611 cases in total - plus 74

333 student cases - plus 41

102 staff cases - plus 10

176 unidentified cases - plus 22

347 schools with a reported case (7.2% in total)

2 schools closed - minus 1 (one reopened)

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

187 confirmed cases - plus 17

110 child cases - plus 12

77 staff cases - plus 5

48 centres closed - plus 4

249 homes closed - plus 16

The United States reaches 7.5 million cases

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three days in hospital from coronavirus; he says he will resume campaigning this week and attend next Thursday's TV debate

The number of confirmed cases from last week's COVID-19 outbreak at the White House now exceeds the total of all cases in the countries of New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam - combined (That means the President's office now is more infectious than these three countries with a population of 124 million)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 5, 2020. Information released as of October 6, 2020.

170,929 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,969

17,626 active cases - plus 533

9,527 deaths - plus 23

143,747 recoveries - plus 1,413

153,274 resolved cases (89.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

35.5 million cases globally

At least 1.04 million deaths

United States

7.5 million total cases (21.1% worldwide)

210,000+ deaths (20.2% worldwide)

Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

United States - 7.5 million

India - 6.68 million

Brazil - 4.93 million

Russia - 1.23 million

Colombia - 862,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.