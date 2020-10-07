M Painchaud
16 Mile creek Fall Colour 1
16 Mile creek in Fall Colour
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 7th Update. Active cases rise in Oakville as they drop in Halton region. Active cases in Ontario, meanwhile, are steadily declining despite rising new cases. Canada's Health Minister officially asks all Canadians to "celebrate Thanksgiving virtually" this weekend.
Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday.
- Oakville reports 7 new active cases as Halton's total decreases by 5, showing a sharp increase of active cases in town
- This large increase is likely attributed to Oakville not reporting on active cases yesterday, meaning this could be a 2-day increase
- OTMH has had no COVID-19 patients in two weeks
- Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements
- The region has 6 active outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Residences
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 6, 2020. Case information released on October 7, 2020 for end of day October 6, 2020 .
- 499 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 35 probable cases - no change
- 534 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 14
- 68 active cases - plus 7
- 3 deaths - no change
- 463 recoveries (86.7% of all cases) - plus 7
- 466 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.3% of cases
- Zero cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,422 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32
- 163 active cases - minus 5
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,232 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 37
- 1,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.5% of cases
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 9 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 27 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 3
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Ontario decline for the second day in a row
- Today's 2.1% drop is promising despite new cases continuing to rise
- Today's new cases in schools exceeds over 100 in a single day for the first time
- Yesterday's 707 Ontario recoveries set a new one-day record
- Resolved cases (recoveries and deaths) surpass 50,000
- Almost 10% of tests conducted in Toronto region are coming back positive
- More than half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 7, 2020 for the end of day October 6, 2020.
- 55,945 confirmed cases - plus 583
- 5,469 active cases - minus 5
- 47,067 recovered cases, 84.1% of all cases - plus 707
- 2,988 deaths - plus 1
- 50,055 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.5%
- 43,277 completed tests yesterday
- 195 people hospitalized - plus 3
- 43 people in ICU - plus 2
- 28 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 813 total outbreaks reported - plus 10
- 96 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 7
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 722 cases in total - plus 111
- 402 student cases - plus 69
- 117 staff cases - plus 15
- 203 unidentified cases - plus 27
- 379 schools with a reported case (7.8% in total)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 210 confirmed cases - plus 23
- 124 child cases - plus 10
- 86 staff cases - plus 9
- 53 centres closed - plus 5
- 267 homes closed - plus 18
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Canada's Health Minister Patty Hajdu says today that "Canadians can make a difference by celebrating Thanksgiving virtually."
- The first antigen test in Canada is approved
- Canada extends eligibility for the Wage Earner Protection Program
- The United States reaches 7.5 million cases
- President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three days in hospital from coronavirus; he says he will resume campaigning this week and attend next Thursday's TV debate
- The number of confirmed cases from last week's COVID-19 outbreak at the White House now exceeds the total of all cases in the countries of New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam - combined (That means the President's office now is more infectious than these three countries with a population of 124 million)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 6, 2020. Information released as of October 7, 2020.
- 172,865 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,936
- 17,874 active cases - plus 248
- 9,541 deaths - plus 14
- 145,421 recoveries - plus 1,674
- 154,962 resolved cases (89.6% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 35.9 million cases globally
- At least 1.05 million deaths
United States
- 7.55 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)
- 211,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)
- Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks
Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate
- United States - 7.55 million
- India - 6.75 million
- Brazil - 4.97 million
- Russia - 1.24 million
- Colombia - 870,000
The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.