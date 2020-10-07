× Expand M Painchaud 16 Mile creek Fall Colour 1 16 Mile creek in Fall Colour

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 7th Update. Active cases rise in Oakville as they drop in Halton region. Active cases in Ontario, meanwhile, are steadily declining despite rising new cases. Canada's Health Minister officially asks all Canadians to "celebrate Thanksgiving virtually" this weekend.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville reports 7 new active cases as Halton's total decreases by 5, showing a sharp increase of active cases in town

This large increase is likely attributed to Oakville not reporting on active cases yesterday, meaning this could be a 2-day increase

OTMH has had no COVID-19 patients in two weeks

Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements

The region has 6 active outbreaks in Long Term Care and Retirement Residences

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 6, 2020. Case information released on October 7, 2020 for end of day October 6, 2020 .

499 confirmed cases - plus 14

35 probable cases - no change

534 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 14

68 active cases - plus 7

3 deaths - no change

463 recoveries (86.7% of all cases) - plus 7

466 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.3% of cases

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,422 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32

163 active cases - minus 5

27 deaths - no change

1,232 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 37

1,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.5% of cases

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

9 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

27 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 3

Active cases in Ontario decline for the second day in a row

Today's 2.1% drop is promising despite new cases continuing to rise

Today's new cases in schools exceeds over 100 in a single day for the first time

Yesterday's 707 Ontario recoveries set a new one-day record

Resolved cases (recoveries and deaths) surpass 50,000

Almost 10% of tests conducted in Toronto region are coming back positive

More than half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 7, 2020 for the end of day October 6, 2020.

55,945 confirmed cases - plus 583

5,469 active cases - minus 5

47,067 recovered cases, 84.1% of all cases - plus 707

2,988 deaths - plus 1

50,055 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.5%

43,277 completed tests yesterday

195 people hospitalized - plus 3

43 people in ICU - plus 2

28 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

813 total outbreaks reported - plus 10

96 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 7

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

722 cases in total - plus 111

402 student cases - plus 69

117 staff cases - plus 15

203 unidentified cases - plus 27

379 schools with a reported case (7.8% in total)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

210 confirmed cases - plus 23

124 child cases - plus 10

86 staff cases - plus 9

53 centres closed - plus 5

267 homes closed - plus 18

The United States reaches 7.5 million cases

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three days in hospital from coronavirus; he says he will resume campaigning this week and attend next Thursday's TV debate

The number of confirmed cases from last week's COVID-19 outbreak at the White House now exceeds the total of all cases in the countries of New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam - combined (That means the President's office now is more infectious than these three countries with a population of 124 million)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 6, 2020. Information released as of October 7, 2020.

172,865 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,936

17,874 active cases - plus 248

9,541 deaths - plus 14

145,421 recoveries - plus 1,674

154,962 resolved cases (89.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

35.9 million cases globally

At least 1.05 million deaths

United States

7.55 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)

211,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)

Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

United States - 7.55 million

India - 6.75 million

Brazil - 4.97 million

Russia - 1.24 million

Colombia - 870,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.