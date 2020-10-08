Oakville Coronavirus October 8th Update

by

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 8th Update. Oakville records its 500th case of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Ontario has both record-setting new cases and tests conducted in one day. While Canada reaches 175,000 cases, Brazil becomes the third country to reach 5 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus October 8th Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 7, 2020. Case information released on October 8, 2020 for end of day October 7, 2020 .

  • 506 confirmed cases - plus 7
  • 40 probable cases - plus 5
  • 546 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12
  • 61 active cases - minus 7
  • 3 deaths - no change
  • 482 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 19
  • 485 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases
  • 1 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton:

  • 1,461 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
  • 166 active cases - plus 3
  • 27 deaths - no change
  • 1,268 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 36
  • 1,295 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases
  • 1 case in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 12 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 3
  • 31 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 8, 2020 for the end of day October 7, 2020.

  • 56,742 confirmed cases - plus 797
  • 5,442 active cases - plus 98
  • 48,308 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 695
  • 2,992 deaths - plus 4
  • 51,300 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
  • 48,488 completed tests yesterday
  • 206 people hospitalized - plus 11
  • 47 people in ICU - plus 4
  • 29 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 822 cases in total - plus 100
  • 453 student cases - plus 51
  • 139 staff cases - plus 22
  • 230 unidentified cases - plus 27
  • 415 schools with a reported case (8.6% in total)
  • 2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 216 confirmed cases - plus 6
  • 126 child cases - plus 2
  • 90 staff cases - plus 4
  • 56 centres closed - plus 3
  • 276 homes closed - plus 9

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 7, 2020. Information released as of October 8, 2020.

  • 175,064 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,199
  • 18,264 active cases - plus 390
  • 9,554 deaths - plus 13
  • 147,217 recoveries - plus 1,796
  • 156,771 resolved cases (89.5% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • 36.3 million cases globally
  • At least 1.05 million deaths

United States

  • 7.6 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)  
  • 212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)
  • Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

  • United States - 7.6 million
  • India - 6.84 million
  • Brazil - 5 million
  • Russia - 1.25 million
  • Colombia -  877,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.