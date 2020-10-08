× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 8th Update. Oakville records its 500th case of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Ontario has both record-setting new cases and tests conducted in one day. While Canada reaches 175,000 cases, Brazil becomes the third country to reach 5 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 7, 2020. Case information released on October 8, 2020 for end of day October 7, 2020 .

506 confirmed cases - plus 7

40 probable cases - plus 5

546 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12

61 active cases - minus 7

3 deaths - no change

482 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 19

485 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases

1 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton:

1,461 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

166 active cases - plus 3

27 deaths - no change

1,268 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 36

1,295 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases

1 case in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

12 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 3

31 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Ontario sets a new daily record for new cases: 797

Provincial testing of 48,488 tests also sets a new record

Yesterday's new cases in schools exceeds over 100 in a single day for the first time

Hospitalizations surpass 200 (this number has more than doubled in the last two weeks)

Almost 10% of tests conducted in Toronto region are coming back positive as the city's cumulative cases reach 20,000

More than half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today (this is the fourth day in a row this metric has applied)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 8, 2020 for the end of day October 7, 2020.

56,742 confirmed cases - plus 797

5,442 active cases - plus 98

48,308 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 695

2,992 deaths - plus 4

51,300 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

48,488 completed tests yesterday

206 people hospitalized - plus 11

47 people in ICU - plus 4

29 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

817 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

97 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

822 cases in total - plus 100

453 student cases - plus 51

139 staff cases - plus 22

230 unidentified cases - plus 27

415 schools with a reported case (8.6% in total)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

216 confirmed cases - plus 6

126 child cases - plus 2

90 staff cases - plus 4

56 centres closed - plus 3

276 homes closed - plus 9

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 7, 2020. Information released as of October 8, 2020.

175,064 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,199

18,264 active cases - plus 390

9,554 deaths - plus 13

147,217 recoveries - plus 1,796

156,771 resolved cases (89.5% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

36.3 million cases globally

At least 1.05 million deaths

United States

7.6 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)

212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)

Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

United States - 7.6 million

India - 6.84 million

Brazil - 5 million

Russia - 1.25 million

Colombia - 877,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.