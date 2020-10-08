Covid-19 Update
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 8th Update. Oakville records its 500th case of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Ontario has both record-setting new cases and tests conducted in one day. While Canada reaches 175,000 cases, Brazil becomes the third country to reach 5 million cases.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
- Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oakville reaches the milestone of more than 500 to date
- Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements
- OTMH has had no COVID-19 patients in two weeks
- Active outbreaks in Halton drops by one, from six to five
- All Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Oakville have no more walk-in stock of flu vaccines and no available appointments for the remaining doses currently in stock
- One new patient is in hospital in Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 7, 2020. Case information released on October 8, 2020 for end of day October 7, 2020 .
- 506 confirmed cases - plus 7
- 40 probable cases - plus 5
- 546 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12
- 61 active cases - minus 7
- 3 deaths - no change
- 482 recoveries (88.2% of all cases) - plus 19
- 485 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases
- 1 cases in OTMH - plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 1,461 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
- 166 active cases - plus 3
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,268 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 36
- 1,295 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases
- 1 case in hospital - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 12 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 3
- 31 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario sets a new daily record for new cases: 797
- Provincial testing of 48,488 tests also sets a new record
- Yesterday's new cases in schools exceeds over 100 in a single day for the first time
- Hospitalizations surpass 200 (this number has more than doubled in the last two weeks)
- Almost 10% of tests conducted in Toronto region are coming back positive as the city's cumulative cases reach 20,000
- More than half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today (this is the fourth day in a row this metric has applied)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 8, 2020 for the end of day October 7, 2020.
- 56,742 confirmed cases - plus 797
- 5,442 active cases - plus 98
- 48,308 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 695
- 2,992 deaths - plus 4
- 51,300 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 48,488 completed tests yesterday
- 206 people hospitalized - plus 11
- 47 people in ICU - plus 4
- 29 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 817 total outbreaks reported - plus 4
- 97 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 822 cases in total - plus 100
- 453 student cases - plus 51
- 139 staff cases - plus 22
- 230 unidentified cases - plus 27
- 415 schools with a reported case (8.6% in total)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 216 confirmed cases - plus 6
- 126 child cases - plus 2
- 90 staff cases - plus 4
- 56 centres closed - plus 3
- 276 homes closed - plus 9
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases to date in Canada reach 175,000
- Canada's Health Minister Patty Hajdu says today that "Canadians can make a difference by celebrating Thanksgiving virtually."
- The first antigen test in Canada is approved
- Canada extends eligibility for the Wage Earner Protection Program
- Brazil becomes only the third country to reach 5 million cases
- American President Donald Trump is refusing to participate in next Thursday's town hall debate for the upcoming election after the Commission for Presidential Debates says it will be held virtually instead of in-person due to Trump's ongoing case of COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 7, 2020. Information released as of October 8, 2020.
- 175,064 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,199
- 18,264 active cases - plus 390
- 9,554 deaths - plus 13
- 147,217 recoveries - plus 1,796
- 156,771 resolved cases (89.5% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 36.3 million cases globally
- At least 1.05 million deaths
United States
- 7.6 million total cases (20.8% worldwide)
- 212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)
- Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks
Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate
- United States - 7.6 million
- India - 6.84 million
- Brazil - 5 million
- Russia - 1.25 million
- Colombia - 877,000
The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.