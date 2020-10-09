Coronavirus
This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 9th Update. Oakville, Halton region, Ontario and Canada all report their largest single day of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Some regions in Ontario will revert to a modified Stage 2 of reopening tomorrow.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
- Halton Region's 59 new cases today is the highest single-day increase to date
- Oakville reaches 500 confirmed cases as Halton reaches 1500
- Halton Region amends self-isolation requirements
- All Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Oakville have no more walk-in stock of flu vaccines and no available appointments for the remaining doses currently in stock
- Halton's Medical Officer of Health posts a video update for citizens about COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 8, 2020. Case information released on October 9, 2020 for end of day October 8, 2020 .
- 522 confirmed cases - plus 16
- 40 probable cases - no change
- 562 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 16
- 65 active cases - plus 4
- 3 deaths - no change
- 494 recoveries (87.9% of all cases) - plus 12
- 497 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases
- 1 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,520 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59
- 187 active cases - plus 21
- 27 deaths - no change
- 1,306 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 38
- 1,333 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases
- 2 cases in hospital - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions will revert to a modified Stage 2 of reopening beginning 12:01 a.m. tomorrow
- Ontario sets a new daily daily case record for the second day in a row
- Provincial daily case rates will soon exceed 1,000 per day
- Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last two weeks
- Ontario's positivity rate for tests is now above 2%
- Nearly half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today (this is the fifth day in a row this metric has applied)
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 9, 2020 for the end of day October 8, 2020.
- 57,681 confirmed cases - plus 939
- 5,652 active cases - plus 210
- 49,032 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 724
- 2,997 deaths - plus 5
- 52,029 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%
- 44,914 completed tests yesterday
- 225 people hospitalized - plus 19
- 47 people in ICU - no change
- 29 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 820 total outbreaks reported - plus 3
- 97 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 876 cases in total - plus 56
- 482 student cases - plus 32
- 149 staff cases - plus 10
- 245 unidentified cases - plus 15
- 425 schools with a reported case (8.8% in total)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 236 confirmed cases - plus 20
- 135 child cases - plus 9
- 101 staff cases - plus 11
- 57 centres closed - plus 1
- 285 homes closed - plus 9
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases to date in Canada reach 175,000
- Canada extends eligibility for the Wage Earner Protection Program
- Brazil becomes only the third country to reach 5 million cases
- Dr. Sean Conley says President Donald Trump can resume campaigning tomorrow, even without a negative test or confirmation he no longer has COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 8, 2020. Information released as of October 9, 2020.
- 177,719 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,655
- 18,834 active cases - plus 570
- 9,586 deaths - plus 32
- 149,270 recoveries - plus 2,053
- 158,856 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 36.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.06 million deaths
United States
- 7.64 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)
- 212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)
- Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks
Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate
- United States - 7.64 million
- India - 6.9 million
- Brazil - 5.03 million
- Russia - 1.26 million
- Colombia - 886,000
The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.