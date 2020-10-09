× Expand Coronavirus

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 9th Update. Oakville, Halton region, Ontario and Canada all report their largest single day of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Some regions in Ontario will revert to a modified Stage 2 of reopening tomorrow.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 8, 2020. Case information released on October 9, 2020 for end of day October 8, 2020 .

522 confirmed cases - plus 16

40 probable cases - no change

562 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 16

65 active cases - plus 4

3 deaths - no change

494 recoveries (87.9% of all cases) - plus 12

497 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases

1 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,520 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59

187 active cases - plus 21

27 deaths - no change

1,306 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 38

1,333 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases

2 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions will revert to a modified Stage 2 of reopening beginning 12:01 a.m. tomorrow

Ontario sets a new daily daily case record for the second day in a row

Provincial daily case rates will soon exceed 1,000 per day

Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last two weeks

Ontario's positivity rate for tests is now above 2%

Nearly half of regions in Ontario have either one or zero new cases today (this is the fifth day in a row this metric has applied)

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 9, 2020 for the end of day October 8, 2020.

57,681 confirmed cases - plus 939

5,652 active cases - plus 210

49,032 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 724

2,997 deaths - plus 5

52,029 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%

44,914 completed tests yesterday

225 people hospitalized - plus 19

47 people in ICU - no change

29 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

820 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

97 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

876 cases in total - plus 56

482 student cases - plus 32

149 staff cases - plus 10

245 unidentified cases - plus 15

425 schools with a reported case (8.8% in total)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

236 confirmed cases - plus 20

135 child cases - plus 9

101 staff cases - plus 11

57 centres closed - plus 1

285 homes closed - plus 9

Cases to date in Canada reach 175,000

Canada extends eligibility for the Wage Earner Protection Program

Brazil becomes only the third country to reach 5 million cases

Dr. Sean Conley says President Donald Trump can resume campaigning tomorrow, even without a negative test or confirmation he no longer has COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 8, 2020. Information released as of October 9, 2020.

177,719 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,655

18,834 active cases - plus 570

9,586 deaths - plus 32

149,270 recoveries - plus 2,053

158,856 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

36.5 million cases globally

At least 1.06 million deaths

United States

7.64 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)

212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)

Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

United States - 7.64 million

India - 6.9 million

Brazil - 5.03 million

Russia - 1.26 million

Colombia - 886,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.