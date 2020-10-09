Oakville Coronavirus October 9th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus October 9th Update. Oakville, Halton region, Ontario and Canada all report their largest single day of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Some regions in Ontario will revert to a modified Stage 2 of reopening tomorrow. 

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville, Ontario

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, October 8, 2020. Case information released on October 9, 2020 for end of day October 8, 2020 .

  • 522 confirmed cases - plus 16
  • 40 probable cases - no change
  • 562 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 16
  • 65 active cases - plus 4
  • 3 deaths - no change
  • 494 recoveries (87.9% of all cases) - plus 12
  • 497 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.4% of cases
  • 1 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

  • 1,520 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 59
  • 187 active cases - plus 21
  • 27 deaths - no change
  • 1,306 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 38
  • 1,333 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases
  • 2 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
  • 24 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 9, 2020 for the end of day October 8, 2020.

  • 57,681 confirmed cases - plus 939
  • 5,652 active cases - plus 210
  • 49,032 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 724
  • 2,997 deaths - plus 5
  • 52,029 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%
  • 44,914 completed tests yesterday
  • 225 people hospitalized - plus 19
  • 47 people in ICU - no change
  • 29 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 876 cases in total - plus 56
  • 482 student cases - plus 32
  • 149 staff cases - plus 10
  • 245 unidentified cases - plus 15
  • 425 schools with a reported case (8.8% in total)
  • 2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 236 confirmed cases - plus 20
  • 135 child cases - plus 9
  • 101 staff cases - plus 11
  • 57 centres closed - plus 1
  • 285 homes closed - plus 9

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on October 8, 2020. Information released as of October 9, 2020.

  • 177,719 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,655
  • 18,834 active cases - plus 570
  • 9,586 deaths - plus 32
  • 149,270 recoveries - plus 2,053
  • 158,856 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • 36.5 million cases globally
  • At least 1.06 million deaths

United States

  • 7.64 million total cases (20.9% worldwide)  
  • 212,000+ deaths (20.1% worldwide)
  • Texas is on track to overtake California as the most infected state within the next two weeks

Countries with the largest number of infections and its infection rate

  • United States - 7.64 million
  • India - 6.9 million
  • Brazil - 5.03 million
  • Russia - 1.26 million
  • Colombia -  886,000

The five countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, Aruba, Montenegro, Israel and Costa Rica.