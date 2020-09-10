Oakville Coronavirus September 10th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 10th Update. Oakville has one new case and recovery. Ontario is funding eight new COVID-19 response research projects worth nearly $3 million. Active cases in Canada fall as global deaths reach more than 900,000 people.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 9, 2020. Case information released on September 10, 2020 for end of day Wednesday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 310 - plus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 339 - plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 317 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 1
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 320 (94.4% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - no change
  • 19 possible active cases - no change

Status in Halton:

  • 1015 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 2
  • 949 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 1
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 41 active cases - plus 1
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 10, 2020 for the end of day September 9, 2020.

  • 43,855 confirmed cases - plus 170
  • 1,567 active cases - plus 27
  • 39,474 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 142
  • 2,814 deaths - plus 1
  • 42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
  • 24,669 completed tests yesterday
  • 54 people hospitalized - minus 1
  • 14 people in ICU - minus 1
  • 9 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Active cases in Canada and death rate declines from yesterday
  • Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total
  • Peru reaches 700,000 cases
  • Global deaths surpass 900,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 9, 2020. Information released as of September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,666 - plus 573
  • 6,813 active cases - minus 181
  • 9,158 deaths - plus 4
  • 118,695 recoveries - plus 750
  • 127,510 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 27.9 million  
  • Deaths - 905,000+
  • Total United States cases - 6.39 million (23.4% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 191,000+ (21.3% worldwide)
  • The United States remains the most infected country in the world
  • States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa
  • Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.39 million (+257,000)
  • India - 4.46 million (+612,000)
  • Brazil - 4.2 million (+200,000)
  • Russia - 1.04 million (+35,000)
  • Peru - 702,000 (+39,000)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.