This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 10th Update. Oakville has one new case and recovery. Ontario is funding eight new COVID-19 response research projects worth nearly $3 million. Active cases in Canada fall as global deaths reach more than 900,000 people.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 9, 2020. Case information released on September 10, 2020 for end of day Wednesday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 310 - plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 339 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 317 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 1

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 320 (94.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

19 possible active cases - no change

Status in Halton:

1015 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

949 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

41 active cases - plus 1

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Today is the seventh day in a row with nearly 150 new daily cases in Ontario

Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks

Peel and Toronto account for more than half of new cases

The province is funding eight COVID-19 response research projects worth $3 million

Ontario has its first death in four days

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 10, 2020 for the end of day September 9, 2020.

43,855 confirmed cases - plus 170

1,567 active cases - plus 27

39,474 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 142

2,814 deaths - plus 1

42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

24,669 completed tests yesterday

54 people hospitalized - minus 1

14 people in ICU - minus 1

9 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

725 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

47 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Active cases in Canada and death rate declines from yesterday

Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total

Peru reaches 700,000 cases

Global deaths surpass 900,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 9, 2020. Information released as of September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,666 - plus 573

6,813 active cases - minus 181

9,158 deaths - plus 4

118,695 recoveries - plus 750

127,510 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 27.9 million

Deaths - 905,000+

Total United States cases - 6.39 million (23.4% worldwide)

Deaths - 191,000+ (21.3% worldwide)

The United States remains the most infected country in the world

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa

Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

United States - 6.39 million (+257,000)

India - 4.46 million (+612,000)

Brazil - 4.2 million (+200,000)

Russia - 1.04 million (+35,000)

Peru - 702,000 (+39,000)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.