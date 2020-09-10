Photo: Town of Oakville
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 10th Update. Oakville has one new case and recovery. Ontario is funding eight new COVID-19 response research projects worth nearly $3 million. Active cases in Canada fall as global deaths reach more than 900,000 people.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 10th Update
- Oakville has one new case and one new recovery
- A staff member at Oodenawi Public School has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to opening for students
- Halton District School Board publishes a table for tracking future anticipated cases at other schools
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 9, 2020. Case information released on September 10, 2020 for end of day Wednesday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 310 - plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 339 - plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 317 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 1
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 320 (94.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 19 possible active cases - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1015 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2
- 949 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 41 active cases - plus 1
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Today is the seventh day in a row with nearly 150 new daily cases in Ontario
- Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks
- Peel and Toronto account for more than half of new cases
- The province is funding eight COVID-19 response research projects worth $3 million
- Ontario has its first death in four days
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 10, 2020 for the end of day September 9, 2020.
- 43,855 confirmed cases - plus 170
- 1,567 active cases - plus 27
- 39,474 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 142
- 2,814 deaths - plus 1
- 42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 24,669 completed tests yesterday
- 54 people hospitalized - minus 1
- 14 people in ICU - minus 1
- 9 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 725 total outbreaks reported - plus 2
- 47 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada and death rate declines from yesterday
- Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total
- Peru reaches 700,000 cases
- Global deaths surpass 900,000
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 9, 2020. Information released as of September 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,666 - plus 573
- 6,813 active cases - minus 181
- 9,158 deaths - plus 4
- 118,695 recoveries - plus 750
- 127,510 resolved cases (94.6% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 27.9 million
- Deaths - 905,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.39 million (23.4% worldwide)
- Deaths - 191,000+ (21.3% worldwide)
- The United States remains the most infected country in the world
- States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa
- Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.39 million (+257,000)
- India - 4.46 million (+612,000)
- Brazil - 4.2 million (+200,000)
- Russia - 1.04 million (+35,000)
- Peru - 702,000 (+39,000)
The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.