Oakville Coronavirus September 11th Update

by

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 11th Update. Oakville has all 7 of Halton's new cases. A second Halton staff member tests positive for COVID-19 prior to schools opening on Monday, this time in the Halton Catholic District School Board. Ontario has its first day with 200+ new cases in months. The Federal Government is funding a nearly $14 million self-isolation centre in Toronto.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus September 11th Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 10, 2020. Case information released on September 11, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 315 - plus 5
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 31 - plus 2
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 346 - plus 7
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 319 (92.2% of all cases) - plus 2
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 322 (93.1% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - no change
  • 24 possible active cases - plus 5

Status in Halton:

  • 1022 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 7
  • 951 recovered cases (93.1% of all cases) - plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 46 active cases - plus 5
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools:

  • 2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1
  • 2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 11, 2020 for the end of day September 10, 2020.

  • 44,068 confirmed cases - plus 213
  • 1,657 active cases - plus 90
  • 39,598 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 124
  • 2,813 deaths - minus 1
  • 42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
  • 32,501 completed tests yesterday
  • 49 people hospitalized - minus 5
  • 18 people in ICU - plus 4
  • 9 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 10, 2020. Information released as of September 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 135,356 - plus 690
  • 6,845 active cases - plus 32
  • 9,163 deaths - plus 5
  • 119,348 recoveries - plus 653
  • 128,168 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 28.2 million  
  • Deaths - 910,000+
  • Total United States cases - 6.42 million (22.8% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 191,500+ (21.1% worldwide)
  • The United States remains the most infected country in the world
  • States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Missouri
  • California reaches 750,000 cases as wildfires continue spreading across the state

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.42 million (+249,000)
  • India - 4.52 million (+625,000)
  • Brazil - 4.29 million (+196,000)
  • Russia - 1.05 million (+36,000)
  • Peru - 710,000 (+45,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.