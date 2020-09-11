This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 11th Update. Oakville has all 7 of Halton's new cases. A second Halton staff member tests positive for COVID-19 prior to schools opening on Monday, this time in the Halton Catholic District School Board. Ontario has its first day with 200+ new cases in months. The Federal Government is funding a nearly $14 million self-isolation centre in Toronto.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- A second elementary school staff member, this time at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary, tests positive for COVID-19
- In response, HCDSB launches a page similar to HDSB's tracking confirmed cases
- This brings school confirmed infections in Oakville schools to 2
- Oakville has all seven of Halton's new cases
- HDSB publishes a table for tracking future anticipated cases at other schools
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 10, 2020. Case information released on September 11, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 315 - plus 5
- Probable cases in Oakville is 31 - plus 2
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 346 - plus 7
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 319 (92.2% of all cases) - plus 2
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 322 (93.1% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 24 possible active cases - plus 5
Status in Halton:
- 1022 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 951 recovered cases (93.1% of all cases) - plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 46 active cases - plus 5
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools:
- 2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario Launches COVID-19 School and Licensed Child Care-specific Web Page
- The province has its first day with 200+ new cases in months
- There has been more than 150 new daily cases in Ontario every day this week
- Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks
- Peel and Toronto account for over 50% of new cases
- Yesterday's recorded death is reversed, marking five days with no deaths in Ontario
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 11, 2020 for the end of day September 10, 2020.
- 44,068 confirmed cases - plus 213
- 1,657 active cases - plus 90
- 39,598 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 124
- 2,813 deaths - minus 1
- 42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 32,501 completed tests yesterday
- 49 people hospitalized - minus 5
- 18 people in ICU - plus 4
- 9 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 727 total outbreaks reported - plus 2
- 47 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada rise, with total cases exceeding 135,000
- Ottawa is funding a $13.9M self-isolation centre in Toronto
- California reaches 750,000 cases as wildfires continue spreading across the state
- India reaches 4.5 million cases
- Global cases surpass 28 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 10, 2020. Information released as of September 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 135,356 - plus 690
- 6,845 active cases - plus 32
- 9,163 deaths - plus 5
- 119,348 recoveries - plus 653
- 128,168 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 28.2 million
- Deaths - 910,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.42 million (22.8% worldwide)
- Deaths - 191,500+ (21.1% worldwide)
- The United States remains the most infected country in the world
- States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Missouri
- California reaches 750,000 cases as wildfires continue spreading across the state
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.42 million (+249,000)
- India - 4.52 million (+625,000)
- Brazil - 4.29 million (+196,000)
- Russia - 1.05 million (+36,000)
- Peru - 710,000 (+45,500)
The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.