This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 11th Update. Oakville has all 7 of Halton's new cases. A second Halton staff member tests positive for COVID-19 prior to schools opening on Monday, this time in the Halton Catholic District School Board. Ontario has its first day with 200+ new cases in months. The Federal Government is funding a nearly $14 million self-isolation centre in Toronto.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 10, 2020. Case information released on September 11, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 315 - plus 5

Probable cases in Oakville is 31 - plus 2

Confirmed and probable cases total is 346 - plus 7

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 319 (92.2% of all cases) - plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 322 (93.1% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

24 possible active cases - plus 5

Status in Halton:

1022 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

951 recovered cases (93.1% of all cases) - plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

46 active cases - plus 5

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools:

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1

2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1

Ontario Launches COVID-19 School and Licensed Child Care-specific Web Page

The province has its first day with 200+ new cases in months

There has been more than 150 new daily cases in Ontario every day this week

Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks

Peel and Toronto account for over 50% of new cases

Yesterday's recorded death is reversed, marking five days with no deaths in Ontario

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 11, 2020 for the end of day September 10, 2020.

44,068 confirmed cases - plus 213

1,657 active cases - plus 90

39,598 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 124

2,813 deaths - minus 1

42,288 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

32,501 completed tests yesterday

49 people hospitalized - minus 5

18 people in ICU - plus 4

9 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

727 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

47 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Active cases in Canada rise, with total cases exceeding 135,000

Ottawa is funding a $13.9M self-isolation centre in Toronto

California reaches 750,000 cases as wildfires continue spreading across the state

India reaches 4.5 million cases

Global cases surpass 28 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 10, 2020. Information released as of September 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 135,356 - plus 690

6,845 active cases - plus 32

9,163 deaths - plus 5

119,348 recoveries - plus 653

128,168 resolved cases (94.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 28.2 million

Deaths - 910,000+

Total United States cases - 6.42 million (22.8% worldwide)

Deaths - 191,500+ (21.1% worldwide)

The United States remains the most infected country in the world

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Missouri

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

United States - 6.42 million (+249,000)

India - 4.52 million (+625,000)

Brazil - 4.29 million (+196,000)

Russia - 1.05 million (+36,000)

Peru - 710,000 (+45,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.