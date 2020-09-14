× Expand Marcel Painchaud Oakville Harbour Lighthouse Sun rising at the lighthouse in Oakville's harbour.

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 14th update, and the first to provide data on cases occurring in Oakville child care settings and schools. Ontario now has 2,000 active cases and Canada surpasses 7,000. People between the ages of 20 to 39 are experiencing the highest infection rate.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

HCDSB launches a page similar to HDSB's tracking confirmed cases

HDSB also has a table for tracking future anticipated cases at other school

Catholic and public schools are both open for the first time since being closed in March.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 12, 2020. Case information released on September 14, 2020 for end of day September 13, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 322 - plus 7

Probable cases in Oakville is 31 - no change

Active cases - 24 - no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 353 - plus 7

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 323 (92.2% of all cases) - plus 4

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 326 (93.1% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton:

1041 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

60 active cases - plus 14

Deaths - 25 (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

Recovered cases: 956 (93.1% of all cases) - plus 4

Completed cases: 981 (recoveries+deaths) - 94.2%

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools:

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

2 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Ontario Launches COVID-19 School and Licensed Child Care-specific Web Page

Ontario surpasses 2,000 active cases

52.6% of new cases originate from people who are between the ages of 20 and 39

12.9% of new cases originate from people who are between the ages of 0 and 19

21% of new cases originate from people who are between the ages of 40 to 59

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 14, 2020 for the end of day September 13, 2020. Please note that changes represent 2 days.

44,817 confirmed cases - plus 517

2,027 active cases - plus 257

39,974 recovered cases, 89.7% of all cases - plus 257

2,816 deaths - plus 2

42,790 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.5%

35,618 completed tests yesterday

47 people hospitalized - plus 4

17 people in ICU - plus 5

8 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

734 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

51 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1(retirement home)

Summary of school cases

There are 4,828 schools

Staff cases - 10

Students - 5

Schools closed - 0

Summary of child care cases

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent cumulative total.

Child cases - 31

Staff cases - 26

Centre/Homes closed - 2

Canada surpasses 7,000 active cases as Ontario active cases continue to grow

Canada and is encouraging all members of the research community to take extra precautions to protect the security of COVID-19 related research, intellectual property and knowledge development.

Death rate per million - 243 ranking Canada 29th in the world

Total cases per million - 3,614 ranking Canada 82nd in the world

Test per million - 162,700+ ranking Canada 39th in world

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 12, 2020. Information released as of September 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 136,659 - plus 540

7,089 active cases - plus 179

9,171 deaths - plus 1

120,431 recoveries - plus 360

129,602 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 29.2 million

Deaths - 929,000+

Total United States cases - 6.72 million (22.7% worldwide)

Deaths - 198,500+ (21.1% worldwide)

The United States remains the most infected country in the world

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.72 million

India - 4.85 million

Brazil - 4.33 million

Russia - 1.06 million

Peru - 729,000

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.

**Update, September 15, 2020: A previous version of this story mistakenly reported today's Oakville's case numbers identical to those of September 12, 2020. The updated numbers are now accurate.