This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 15th Update. OTMH admits a new patient. Oakville News is now tracking school-related cases in town, the region and provincially. Ontario reaches 45,000 total cases and 40,000 recoveries to date. Canada marks 130,000 case resolutions.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Both HCDSB and HDSB launch websites to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks the region

Catholic and public schools are open for the first time since closing in March

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, September 14, 2020. Case information released on September 15, 2020 for end of day September 14.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 329 - plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - minus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 358 - plus 3

Active case total is 28 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 327 (91.3% of all cases) - plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 330 (93.1% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton:

1045 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

60 active cases - no change

Deaths - 25 (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

Recovered cases: 960 (93.1% of all cases) - plus 4

Completed cases: 985 (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools:

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

2 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

The province reaches 45,000 total cases and 40,000 recoveries to date

Active cases are actively rising 4-6% per day

Two-thirds of new cases come from Toronto, Ottawa and Peel regions

Ontario Launches COVID-19 School and Licensed Child Care-specific Web Page

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 15, 2020 for the end of day September 14, 2020.

45,068 confirmed cases - plus 251

2,157 active cases - plus 130

40,091 recovered cases, 88.9% of all cases - plus 117

2,820 deaths - plus 4

42,911 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.2%

27,664 completed tests yesterday

47 people hospitalized - no change

19 people in ICU - plus 2

11 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

735 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

52 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario

14 staff cases - plus 4

9 student cases - plus 4

6 unidentified cases - plus 6

27 schools with a reported case (0.6%) - plus 6

Zero schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent cumulative total.

33 child cases - plus 2

28 staff cases - plus 2

130,000 cases nationwide are resolved, but active cases are rising in a second wave

Canada and is encouraging all members of the research community to take extra precautions to protect the security of COVID-19 related research, intellectual property and knowledge development.

Canada's death rate is 243 per million, ranking 29th in the world

Global cases will reach 30 million later this week

One million global deaths are projected by the end of the month

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 14, 2020. Information released as of September 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 138,555 - plus 545

7,817 active cases - plus 210

9,188 deaths - plus 9

121,550 recoveries - plus 326

130,688 resolved cases (94.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 29.35 million

Deaths - 930,000+

Total United States cases - 6.6 million (22.5% worldwide)

Deaths - 195,000+ (21.0% worldwide)

New cases in the USA have dropped 12% since September 1st

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.6 million

India - 4.93 million

Brazil - 4.35 million

Russia - 1.07 million

Peru - 734,000

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.