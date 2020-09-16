× Expand Coronavirus

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 16th Update. Halton's active case rate has doubled in two weeks. Ontario's 315 new cases is the highest in nearly four months. Canadas's active cases are the highest since June. India becomes the second country to report more than 5 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has five new cases and three recoveries

Halton's active case rate has doubled in the last week

Both HCDSB and HDSB launch websites to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks the region

Garth Webb SS is the first HDSB school to declare a case since school started

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, September 15, 2020. Case information released on September 16, 2020 for end of day September 15.

334 confirmed cases - plus 4

29 probable cases - plus 1

363 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 5

30 active case - plus 2

3 deaths - no change

330 recoveries (90.9% of all cases) - plus 3

333 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (91.7% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1055 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

64 active cases - plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

966 recoveries (91.6% of all cases) - plus 6

991 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

3 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Ontario's 315 cases today is the highest in nearly four months

Active cases are actively rising 4-6% per day

60% of new cases come from Toronto, Ottawa and Peel regions

Premier Doug Ford considers lower social gatherings limits in regions with high case numbers

Eight more schools report new cases today

Ontario Launches COVID-19 School and Licensed Child Care-specific Web Page

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 16, 2020 for the end of day September 15, 2020.

45,383 confirmed cases - plus 315

2,316 active cases - plus 159

40,245 recovered cases, 88.7% of all cases - plus 154

2,822 deaths - plus 2

43,067 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%

28,761 completed tests yesterday

44 people hospitalized - minus 3

20 people in ICU - plus 1

12 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

739 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

55 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

18 staff cases - plus 4

15 student cases - plus 6

8 unidentified cases - plus 2

35 schools with a reported case (0.7%) - plus 8

Zero schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

33 child cases - no change

30 staff cases - plus 2

New cases in Canada are rising by the highest levels since early June

Ontario and Quebec lead new cases at 30-35% of the national total each

$187.7 million for Youth Employment Skills & Strategies (YESS) program targeting industries requiring additional workers due to COVID-19 is projected to create 9,500 more work opportunities

India becomes the second country with 5 million cases

Global cases will reach 30 million later this week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 15, 2020. Information released as of September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

139,444 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 889

8,247 active cases - plus 430

9,193 deaths - plus 5

122,004 recoveries - plus 454

131,142 resolved cases (94.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

29.6 million cases globally

936,000+ deaths

United States

6.62 million total cases (22.4% worldwide)

196,000+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

New case rate in the USA has dropped 11% since September 1st

Texas reaches 700,000 cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.62 million

India - 5.03 million

Brazil - 4.38 million

Russia - 1.07 million

Peru - 738,000

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.