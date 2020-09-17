× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 17th Update. Oakville has nine new cases of Halton's 18 - the highest number since April. Ontario closes its first school in Pembroke due to COVID-19 infections. Canada reaches 140,000 cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has nine new cases and only one recovery

Town recovery rate falls below 90% for first time since June

Halton Region's mask by-law now mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit), effective today

Halton's active case rate has doubled in the last week

Both HCDSB and HDSB launch websites to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks the region

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, September 16, 2020. Case information released on September 17, 2020 for end of day September 16.

343 confirmed cases - plus 9

29 probable cases - plus 1

372 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 9

38 active case - plus 8

3 deaths - no change

331 recoveries (89.0% of all cases) - plus 1

334 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (89.8% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1073 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

78 active cases - plus 14

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

970 recoveries (90.4% of all cases) - plus 4

995 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

1 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

1 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 17, 2020 for the end of day September 16, 2020.

45,676 confirmed cases - plus 293

2,427 active cases - plus 111

40,424 recovered cases, 88.5% of all cases - plus 179

2,825 deaths - plus 3

43,249 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%

35,134 completed tests yesterday

53 people hospitalized - plus 9

21 people in ICU - plus 1

12 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

740 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

55 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

22 staff cases - plus 4

20 student cases - plus 5

20 unidentified cases - plus 12

51 schools with a reported case (1.06%) - plus 16

1 school closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

34 child cases - plus 1

38 staff cases - plus 1

New cases in Canada are rising by the highest levels since early June

The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed

Quebec reports nearly 500 new cases in one day

India becomes the second country with 5 million cases

Global cases will reach 30 million tomorrow

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 16, 2020. Information released as of September 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

140,539 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,095

8,504 active cases - plus 257

9,199 deaths - plus 6

122,836 recoveries - plus 832

131,980 resolved cases (94.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

29.85 million cases globally

940,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 300,000 new cases per day

United States

6.65 million total cases (22.3% worldwide)

196,500+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

Texas reaches 700,000 cases

Louisiana is now the most infected state per capita

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.65 million

India - 5.11 million

Brazil - 4.42 million

Russia - 1.07 million

Peru - 738,000

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Argentina.