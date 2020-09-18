This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 18th Update. Oakville is home to 11 of Halton's 15 new reported cases. Ontario reports more than 400 new daily cases for the first time since June 2nd. Worldwide Coronavirus cases surpass 30 million.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville is home to 11 of Halton's 15 new cases today

Halton Region's completed cases now surpass 1,000

A new regional mask by-law now mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit), effective today

Oakville's recovery rate now below regional average

Both HCDSB and HDSB launch websites to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks the region

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different from the last Oakville News update, September 17, 2020. Case information released on September 18, 2020 for end of day September 17.

354 confirmed cases - plus 11

29 probable cases - no change

383 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 9

44 active case - plus 6

3 deaths - no change

336 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 5

339 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1088 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

87 active cases - plus 9

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

976 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 6

1,001 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1

2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1

Ontario reports more than 400 new daily cases for the first time since June 2nd

55% of new cases come from just Toronto and Peel regions

More men than women are now contracting the disease in Ontario

Fellowes High School in Pembroke is the first to close due to multiple cases of COVID-19

There are new self-isolation rules for schools in the province

Premier Ford hints at lowering social gathering limits province-wide after reducing them earlier today in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors

A record setting 35,826 tests were performed yesterday as GTA clinics get overwhelmed, reporting long lines and 4-6 day waits for appointments and another 4-6 days for results

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 18, 2020 for the end of day September 17, 2020.

46,077 confirmed cases - plus 401

2,652 active cases - plus 245

40,600 recovered cases, 88.1% of all cases - plus 176

2,825 deaths - plus 0

43,425 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.2%

35,826 completed tests yesterday

58 people hospitalized - plus 5

20 people in ICU - minus 1

10 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

741 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

53 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

72 cases in total

22 staff cases - no change

25 student cases - plus 5

25 unidentified cases - plus 6

60 schools with a reported case (1.24%) - plus 9

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

35 child cases - plus 1

41 staff cases - plus 3

New cases in Canada are rising by more than 1,000 per day

The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed

Ontario and Quebec lead new cases at 70% of national total

Coronavirus cases surpass 30 million worldwide

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 17, 2020. Information released as of September 18, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

141,606 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,067

8,885 active cases - plus 381

9,201 deaths - plus 2

123,520 recoveries - plus 684

132,664 resolved cases (93.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

30.2 million cases globally

947,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 300,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of September

United States

6.7 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)

197,500+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

Arkansas and Mississippi lead most deaths per capita

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.7 million

India - 5.2 million

Brazil - 4.45 million

Russia - 1.08 million

Peru - 750,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.