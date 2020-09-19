Photo: CPAC
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 19th Update. An employee at Oakville's Whole Foods tests positive for COVID-19. Social gathering limits, at first reduced only in large cities, now apply to all of Ontario. Active cases in Canada increased by almost 500 overnight.
Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.
- Halton does not update cases on weekends
- An employee at the Cornwall Road Whole Foods tests positive for COVID-19
- Oakville is home to 11 of Halton's 15 Friday cases
- A new regional mask by-law mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit)
- Oakville's recovery rate now below regional average
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 18, 2020. Case information released on September 18, 2020 for end of day September 17.
- 354 confirmed cases - plus 11
- 29 probable cases - no change
- 383 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 9
- 44 active case - plus 6
- 3 deaths - no change
- 336 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 5
- 339 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1088 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15
- 87 active cases - plus 9
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 976 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 6
- 1,001 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- 1 case in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Premier Doug Ford orders lower social gathering limits province-wide of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, effective immediately
- Ontario reports over 400 new daily cases for the second day in a row
- 55% of new cases come from just Toronto and Peel regions
- More men than women are now contracting the disease in Ontario
- There are new self-isolation rules for schools in the province
- A record setting 38,940 tests were performed yesterday as GTA clinics get overwhelmed, reporting long lines and 4-6 day waits for appointments and another 4-6 days for results
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 19, 2020 for the end of day September 18, 2020.
- 46,484 confirmed cases - plus 407
- 2,881 active cases - plus 229
- 40,777 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases - plus 177
- 2,826 deaths - plus 1
- 43,603 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%
- 38,940 completed tests yesterday
- 64 people hospitalized - plus 6
- 20 people in ICU - no change
- 10 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 742 total outbreaks reported - plus 1
- 50 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)
- 72 cases in total
- 22 staff cases - no change
- 25 student cases - plus 5
- 25 unidentified cases - plus 6
- 60 schools with a reported case (1.24%) - plus 9
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 35 child cases - plus 1
- 41 staff cases - plus 3
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- New cases in Canada are rising by more than 1,000 per day
- Active cases jump by nearly 500 overnight
- The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed
- Quebec and Ontario lead new cases at 39% and 32% of national total
- United States active cases are rising again after a 4-week decline
- Brazil reaches 4.5 million cases
- Coronavirus cases surpass 30.5 million worldwide
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 18, 2020. Information released as of September 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
- 142,745 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,139
- 9,362 active cases - plus 977
- 9,211 deaths - plus 10
- 124,172 recoveries - plus 652
- 133,326 resolved cases (93.5% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 30.5 million cases globally
- 951,000+ deaths
- The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day
- 1 million deaths are expected by the end of September
United States
- 6.75 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)
- 198,500+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)
- Arkansas and Mississippi lead most deaths per capita
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 6.7 million
- India - 5.3 million
- Brazil - 4.5 million
- Russia - 1.09 million
- Peru - 750,000
The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.