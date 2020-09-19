× Expand Photo: CPAC

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 19th Update. An employee at Oakville's Whole Foods tests positive for COVID-19. Social gathering limits, at first reduced only in large cities, now apply to all of Ontario. Active cases in Canada increased by almost 500 overnight.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Halton does not update cases on weekends

An employee at the Cornwall Road Whole Foods tests positive for COVID-19

Oakville is home to 11 of Halton's 15 Friday cases

A new regional mask by-law mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit)

Oakville's recovery rate now below regional average

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 18, 2020. Case information released on September 18, 2020 for end of day September 17.

354 confirmed cases - plus 11

29 probable cases - no change

383 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 9

44 active case - plus 6

3 deaths - no change

336 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 5

339 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1088 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 15

87 active cases - plus 9

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

976 recoveries (89.7% of all cases) - plus 6

1,001 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 1

2 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 19, 2020 for the end of day September 18, 2020.

46,484 confirmed cases - plus 407

2,881 active cases - plus 229

40,777 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases - plus 177

2,826 deaths - plus 1

43,603 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%

38,940 completed tests yesterday

64 people hospitalized - plus 6

20 people in ICU - no change

10 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

742 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

50 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

72 cases in total

22 staff cases - no change

25 student cases - plus 5

25 unidentified cases - plus 6

60 schools with a reported case (1.24%) - plus 9

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

35 child cases - plus 1

41 staff cases - plus 3

New cases in Canada are rising by more than 1,000 per day

Active cases jump by nearly 500 overnight

The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed

Quebec and Ontario lead new cases at 39% and 32% of national total

United States active cases are rising again after a 4-week decline

Brazil reaches 4.5 million cases

Coronavirus cases surpass 30.5 million worldwide

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 18, 2020. Information released as of September 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

142,745 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,139

9,362 active cases - plus 977

9,211 deaths - plus 10

124,172 recoveries - plus 652

133,326 resolved cases (93.5% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

30.5 million cases globally

951,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of September

United States

6.75 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)

198,500+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

Arkansas and Mississippi lead most deaths per capita

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.7 million

India - 5.3 million

Brazil - 4.5 million

Russia - 1.09 million

Peru - 750,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.