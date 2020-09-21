× Expand M Painchaud Tannery Point - HMCS Oakville Tannery Point - HMCS Oakville

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 21st Update. Active cases in Oakville increased by 88% over the weekend, and accounts for 78% of all new cases in Halton. Hospitalizations and deaths are static. Daily new cases continue to exceed 400 in Ontario.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Halton does not update cases on weekends

Oakville increases number of cases by 10.5% over weekend

Oakville increases number of active cases by 88.6%

Oakville accounts for 78.9% of all new cases in Halton

A new regional mask by-law mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit)

Mayor Burton and HDSB Trustee Chair push province to ramp up testing as wait times to be tested in town continues to increase. First available time to be tested at OTMH is October 2, 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 19, 2020. Case information released on September 21, 2020 for end of day September 20.

Please note (+-) numbers reflect 2 days

398 confirmed cases - plus 44

30 probable cases - plus 1

428 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 45

83 active case - plus 39

3 deaths - no change

342 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 6

345 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

Please note (+-) numbers reflect 2 days

1145 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 57

87 active cases - plus 37

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

996 recoveries (87% of all cases) - plus 20

1,021 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

2 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

2 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 21, 2020 for the end of day September 20, 2020.

Please note that the numbers are showing increases/decreases for 2 days

47,274 confirmed cases - plus 763

3,299 active cases

41,146 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases - plus 369

2,829 deaths - plus 3

43,975 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93%

31,753 completed tests yesterday

65 people hospitalized - plus 1

22 people in ICU - plus 2

12 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

742 total outbreaks reported - plus 1

50 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

72 cases in total

22 staff cases - no change

25 student cases - plus 5

25 unidentified cases - plus 6

60 schools with a reported case (1.24%) - plus 9

1 school closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

35 child cases - plus 1

41 staff cases - plus 3

The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed

Ontario now has the highest number of new cases and active cases in Canada

Coronavirus cases surpass 30.5 million worldwide

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 19, 2020. Information released as of September 20, 2020 at 7:01 p.m.

143,649 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 904

9,741 active cases - plus 379

9,217 deaths - plus 6

124,691 recoveries - plus 519

133,908 resolved cases (93.2% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

31 million cases globally

961,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of September

United States

6.833 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)

199,000+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.833 million

India - 5.45 million

Brazil - 4.5 million

Russia - 1.1 million

Peru - 755,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Numbers updated by CBC on September 10, 2020.