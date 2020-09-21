M Painchaud
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 21st Update. Active cases in Oakville increased by 88% over the weekend, and accounts for 78% of all new cases in Halton. Hospitalizations and deaths are static. Daily new cases continue to exceed 400 in Ontario.
Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.
- Halton does not update cases on weekends
- Oakville increases number of cases by 10.5% over weekend
- Oakville increases number of active cases by 88.6%
- Oakville accounts for 78.9% of all new cases in Halton
- A new regional mask by-law mandates masks in all public indoor spaces of condominiums and apartment buildings (including all spaces that are not a unit)
- Mayor Burton and HDSB Trustee Chair push province to ramp up testing as wait times to be tested in town continues to increase. First available time to be tested at OTMH is October 2, 2020.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 19, 2020. Case information released on September 21, 2020 for end of day September 20.
Please note (+-) numbers reflect 2 days
- 398 confirmed cases - plus 44
- 30 probable cases - plus 1
- 428 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 45
- 83 active case - plus 39
- 3 deaths - no change
- 342 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 6
- 345 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
Please note (+-) numbers reflect 2 days
- 1145 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 57
- 87 active cases - plus 37
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 996 recoveries (87% of all cases) - plus 20
- 1,021 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- 1 case in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 2 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change
- 2 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Premier Doug Ford orders lower social gathering limits province-wide of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, effective immediately
- There are new self-isolation rules for schools in the province
- Ontario introduces legislation to freeze residential rates for 2021 and extending ban of commercial evictions
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 21, 2020 for the end of day September 20, 2020.
Please note that the numbers are showing increases/decreases for 2 days
- 47,274 confirmed cases - plus 763
- 3,299 active cases
- 41,146 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases - plus 369
- 2,829 deaths - plus 3
- 43,975 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93%
- 31,753 completed tests yesterday
- 65 people hospitalized - plus 1
- 22 people in ICU - plus 2
- 12 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 742 total outbreaks reported - plus 1
- 50 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)
- 72 cases in total
- 22 staff cases - no change
- 25 student cases - plus 5
- 25 unidentified cases - plus 6
- 60 schools with a reported case (1.24%) - plus 9
- 1 school closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 35 child cases - plus 1
- 41 staff cases - plus 3
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- The 2021 Canada Summer Games set for Niagara have been postponed
- Ontario now has the highest number of new cases and active cases in Canada
- Coronavirus cases surpass 30.5 million worldwide
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 19, 2020. Information released as of September 20, 2020 at 7:01 p.m.
- 143,649 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 904
- 9,741 active cases - plus 379
- 9,217 deaths - plus 6
- 124,691 recoveries - plus 519
- 133,908 resolved cases (93.2% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 31 million cases globally
- 961,000+ deaths
- The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day
- 1 million deaths are expected by the end of September
United States
- 6.833 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)
- 199,000+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 6.833 million
- India - 5.45 million
- Brazil - 4.5 million
- Russia - 1.1 million
- Peru - 755,000
The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Numbers updated by CBC on September 10, 2020.
- 145 Pre-clinical evaluation
- 13 in Phase 1
- 14 in Phase 2
- 8 in Phase 3
- 1 Approved (Russia approved vaccine prior to Phase 3 testing)