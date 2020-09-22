Oakville Coronavirus September 22nd Update

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 21st Update. Oakville continues to experience double digit increases in daily new cases, though hospitalizations remain unchanged. Ontario hospitalizations jumped by 26% yesterday, and Canada now has 10,000 active cases.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

School cases:

Maple Grove Public School has one declared case

Sunningdale Public School has 2 cases which according to the Ministry of Education can be declared an outbreak.

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 21, 2020. Case information released on September 22, 2020 for end of day September 21.

408 confirmed cases - plus 10

30 probable cases - plus 1

438 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10

93 active case - plus 10

3 deaths - no change

342 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - no change

345 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (88.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

5 schools have cases - plus 2

Status in Halton:

1164 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

141 active cases -

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

998 recoveries (85.7% of all cases) - plus 2

1,023 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

5 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 3

6 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Peel Toronto and Ottawa have 38.6% of Ontario's population, but have 71.8% of actives cases and 70.7% of new cases.

12.5% increase in daily new cases

26.2% increase in daily hospitalizations

Province to spend an additional $26.5 million on flu vaccines including providing easier access to high dose vaccines for seniors.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 22, 2020 for the end of day September 21, 2020.

47,752 confirmed cases - plus 478

3,575 active cases

41,342 recovered cases, 88.0% of all cases - plus 196

2,832 deaths - plus 3

44,177 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%

34,201 completed tests yesterday

82 people hospitalized - plus 17

24 people in ICU - plus 2

11 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

742 total outbreaks reported - no change

59 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

141 cases in total - plus 51

33 staff cases - plus 7

59 student cases - plus 26

49 unidentified cases - plus 18

116 schools with a reported case (2.4%)

2 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

95 confirmed cases - plus 15

49 child cases - plus 11

46 staff cases - plus 4

24 centres closed - plus 4

99 homes closed - plus 9

Canada surpasses 10,000 active cases

Coronavirus cases surpass 31.3 million worldwide

US death toll surpasses 200,000

Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 21, 2020. Information released as of September 21, 2020 at 7:01 p.m.

145,415 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,766

10,653 active cases - plus 912

9,228 deaths - plus 11

125,534 recoveries - plus 843

134,762 resolved cases (92.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

31.3 plus million cases globally

965,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of September

United States

6.892 million total cases (22.2% worldwide)

200,000+ deaths (20.9% worldwide)

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.833 million

India - 5.5 million

Brazil - 4.5 million

Russia - 1.1 million

Peru - 768,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Numbers updated by CBC on September 21, 2020.