This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 23rd Update. While Oakville's recovery rate fell below 80% this week for the first time since May, today's recoveries are higher than new cases. Halton reaches 1,000 recoveries as Ontario's new cases are down from yesterday. The USA reaches 200,000 deaths.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has more recoveries than new cases today

The town's recovery rate, however, fell below 80% yesterday for the first time since May

Halton Region's recoveries surpass 1,000 as active cases in Halton decline

Sunningdale Public School has 2 cases which according to the Ministry of Education can be declared an outbreak.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, September 22, 2020. Case information released on September 23, 2020 for end of day September 22.

411 confirmed cases - plus 3

30 probable cases - no change

441 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3

88 active case - minus 5

3 deaths - no change

350 recoveries (79.4% of all cases) - plus 8

353 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.0% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,173 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

137 active cases - minus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,011 recoveries (86.2% of all cases) - plus 13

1,036 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

7 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

11 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 5

335 new Ontario cases today, down from 400+ the last three days

Some pharmacies in Ontario will begin testing this Friday

Peel, Toronto and Ottawa regions have 38.6% of Ontario's population, but have more than 75% of actives cases and 70% of new cases.

19 regions province-wide have zero new cases today.

Hospitalizations are up 33% in the last two days.

Ontario is spending an additional $26.5 million on flu vaccines including providing easier access to high dose vaccines for seniors.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 23, 2020 for the end of day September 22, 2020.

48,087 confirmed cases - plus 335

3,652 active cases

41,600 recovered cases, 86.5% of all cases - plus 258

2,835 deaths - plus 3

44,438 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.4%

35,436 completed tests yesterday

88 people hospitalized - plus 6

24 people in ICU - no change

9 people on ventilators - minus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

744 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

58 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

180 cases in total - plus 42

38 staff cases - plus 5

77 student cases - plus 21

65 unidentified cases - plus 16

153 schools with a reported case (3.2%, +0.8% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

106 confirmed cases - plus 11

52 child cases - plus 3

54 staff cases - plus 8

25 centres closed - plus 1

115 homes closed - plus 16

Canada surpasses 10,000 active cases

Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada

Deaths in the USA reach a grim milestone of over 200,000

Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines

Colombia overtakes Peru as the fifth most infected country

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 22, 2020. Information released as of September 23, 2020.

147,516 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 850

10,871 active cases - plus 318

9,242 deaths - plus 14

127,403 recoveries - plus 498

136,645 resolved cases (92.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

31.65 million cases globally

972,000+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 325,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of September

United States

6.93 million total cases (21.9% worldwide)

201,000+ deaths (20.7% worldwide)

North and South Dakota have led new cases per capita for three weeks

California still leads cases at nearly 800,000 and Texas crosses 750,000 cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.93 million

India - 5.65 million

Brazil - 4.6 million

Russia - 1.1 million

Colombia - 778,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.