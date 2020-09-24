This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 24th Update. Oakville has three new cases and recoveries as cases surge in Halton. Effective immediately, the province of Ontario asks asymptomatic citizens to not get tested for COVID-19. A second wave begins in Canada and other countries around the world.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has more recoveries than new cases today

The town's recovery rate, however, fell below 80% Tuesday for the first time since May

Halton Region's recoveries surpass 1,000 as active cases in Halton decline

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, September 23, 2020. Case information released on September 24, 2020 for end of day September 23.

414 confirmed cases - plus 3

30 probable cases - no change

444 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3

88 active cases - no change

3 deaths - no change

353 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 3

356 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,189 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

148 active cases - plus 11

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,016 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 5

1,041 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

9 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

11 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 24, 2020 for the end of day September 23, 2020.

48,496 confirmed cases - plus 409

3,774 active cases

41,886 recovered cases, 86.5% of all cases - plus 286

2,836 deaths - plus 1

44,725 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%

30,634 completed tests yesterday

88 people hospitalized - no change

27 people in ICU - plus 3

11 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

751 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

57 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

210 cases in total - plus 31

40 staff cases - plus 3

101 student cases - plus 24

69 unidentified cases - plus 4

178 schools with a reported case (3.7%, +0.5% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

107 confirmed cases - plus 3

52 child cases - plus 2

55 staff cases - plus 1

28 centres closed - plus 1

124 homes closed - plus 13

Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada

Deaths in the USA reach a grim milestone of over 200,000

Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines

Colombia overtakes Peru as the fifth most infected country

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 23, 2020. Information released as of September 24, 2020.

148,783 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,257

11,458 active cases - plus 587

9,246 deaths - plus 4

128,079 recoveries - plus 676

137,325 resolved cases (92.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

31.95 million cases globally

977,500+ deaths

The world is now averaging over 300,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by early next week

United States

6.97 million total cases (21.8% worldwide)

202,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

California still leads cases at nearly 800,000 and Texas crosses 750,000 cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 6.97 million

India - 5.7 million

Brazil - 4.6 million

Russia - 1.1 million

Colombia - 785,000

The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.