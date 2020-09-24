This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 24th Update. Oakville has three new cases and recoveries as cases surge in Halton. Effective immediately, the province of Ontario asks asymptomatic citizens to not get tested for COVID-19. A second wave begins in Canada and other countries around the world.
Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 24th Update
- Oakville has more recoveries than new cases today
- The town's recovery rate, however, fell below 80% Tuesday for the first time since May
- Halton Region's recoveries surpass 1,000 as active cases in Halton decline
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, September 23, 2020. Case information released on September 24, 2020 for end of day September 23.
- 414 confirmed cases - plus 3
- 30 probable cases - no change
- 444 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3
- 88 active cases - no change
- 3 deaths - no change
- 353 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 3
- 356 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,189 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16
- 148 active cases - plus 11
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,016 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 5
- 1,041 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- 1 case in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 9 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 11 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- The province of Ontario, effective immediately, is asking asymptomatic citizens NOT to get tested for COVID-19
- New and active cases rise as the number of conducted tests goes down
- Ontario's 7-day average of new daily cases is now above 400
- The last time daily infections was this high, Ontario was in Stage 1 of its reopening
- As new cases in Peel region decline, those in Toronto and Ottawa sharply rise
- Seven new institutional outbreaks are declared since yesterday
- Some pharmacies in Ontario will begin testing tomorrow
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 24, 2020 for the end of day September 23, 2020.
- 48,496 confirmed cases - plus 409
- 3,774 active cases
- 41,886 recovered cases, 86.5% of all cases - plus 286
- 2,836 deaths - plus 1
- 44,725 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%
- 30,634 completed tests yesterday
- 88 people hospitalized - no change
- 27 people in ICU - plus 3
- 11 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 751 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 57 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)
- 210 cases in total - plus 31
- 40 staff cases - plus 3
- 101 student cases - plus 24
- 69 unidentified cases - plus 4
- 178 schools with a reported case (3.7%, +0.5% today)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 107 confirmed cases - plus 3
- 52 child cases - plus 2
- 55 staff cases - plus 1
- 28 centres closed - plus 1
- 124 homes closed - plus 13
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada
- Deaths in the USA reach a grim milestone of over 200,000
- Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines
- Colombia overtakes Peru as the fifth most infected country
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 23, 2020. Information released as of September 24, 2020.
- 148,783 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,257
- 11,458 active cases - plus 587
- 9,246 deaths - plus 4
- 128,079 recoveries - plus 676
- 137,325 resolved cases (92.3% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 31.95 million cases globally
- 977,500+ deaths
- The world is now averaging over 300,000 new cases per day
- 1 million deaths are expected by early next week
United States
- 6.97 million total cases (21.8% worldwide)
- 202,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)
- California still leads cases at nearly 800,000 and Texas crosses 750,000 cases
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 6.97 million
- India - 5.7 million
- Brazil - 4.6 million
- Russia - 1.1 million
- Colombia - 785,000
The United States, Brazil and India lead in deaths from COVID-19.