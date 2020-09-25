× Expand COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 25th Update. Halton cases reach 1,200. Ontario's 409 new cases today are coincidentally the same as yesterday. Cases in the USA pass 7 million the same day worldwide cases pass 32 million to date.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has three new cases and two recoveries

Halton Region's total cases surpass 1,200 as active cases in Halton rise faster than the provincial average

Maple Grove public school declares an outbreak with 2 cases today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the last Oakville News update, September 24, 2020. Case information released on September 25, 2020 for end of day September 24.

417 confirmed cases - plus 3

30 probable cases - no change

447 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3

89 active cases - plus 1

3 deaths - no change

355 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 2

358 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,206 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

162 active cases - plus 14

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,019 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 3

1,044 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

15 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

In a strange coincidence, Ontario has exactly 409 cases for the second day in a row

The province of Ontario, effective immediately, is asking asymptomatic citizens NOT to get tested for COVID-19

Ontario's 7-day average of new daily cases is now above 400

The last time daily infections was this high, Ontario was in Stage 1 of its reopening

Some pharmacies in Ontario begin offering tests today

A record-setting 41,865 tests were done in Ontario yesterday

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa make up almost 80% of new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 25, 2020 for the end of day September 24, 2020.

48,905 confirmed cases - plus 409

3,899 active cases

42,165 recovered cases, 86.4% of all cases - plus 283

2,837 deaths - plus 1

45,009 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.2%

41,865 completed tests yesterday

87 people hospitalized - minus 1

25 people in ICU - minus 2

13 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

754 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

58 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

238 cases in total - plus 29

50 staff cases - plus 10

110 student cases - plus 10

78 unidentified cases - plus 9

198 schools with a reported case (4.1%, +0.4% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

109 confirmed cases - plus 2

54 child cases - plus 2

55 staff cases - no change

28 centres closed - no change

137 homes closed - plus 13

US cases surpass 7 million as cases worldwide surpass 32 million

Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada by 52%

Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines

One million deaths worldwide expected by Monday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 24, 2020. Information released as of September 25, 2020.

149,894 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,101

11,621 active cases - plus 382

9,255 deaths - plus 9

129,318 recoveries - plus 710

138,573 resolved cases (92.2% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

32.3 million cases globally

984,000+ deaths

The world now averages over 300,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected within days

United States

7 million total cases (21.8% worldwide)

203,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

California passes 800,000 cumulative cases, but they are only 36th of the states for cases per capita

Texas leads in new daily cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7 million

India - 5.7 million

Brazil - 4.65 million

Russia - 1.15 million

Colombia - 790,000

Peru, Belgium and Andorra lead in deaths per capita from COVID-19.