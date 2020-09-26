Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 26th Update. Halton Region and schools don't provide updates on weekends. Hospitalized patients in Ontario hit a two month high as Canada passes 150,000 cases to date.
Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 26th Update
- Oakville has three new cases and two recoveries
- Halton Region's total cases surpass 1,200 as active cases in Halton rise faster than the provincial average
- Maple Grove public school declares an outbreak with 2 cases today
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 24, 2020. Case information released on September 25, 2020 for end of day September 24.
- 417 confirmed cases - plus 3
- 30 probable cases - no change
- 447 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3
- 89 active cases - plus 1
- 3 deaths - no change
- 355 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 2
- 358 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)
- 1 case in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton:
- 1,206 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 162 active cases - plus 14
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,019 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 3
- 1,044 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- 1 case in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 15 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario's new and active cases rise as recoveries hit a new high for the week
- There are new service rules for bars, restaurants and clubs
- The province of Ontario, effective immediately, is asking asymptomatic citizens NOT to get tested for COVID-19
- A record-setting 43,238 tests were done in Ontario yesterday
- Toronto, Peel and Ottawa make up almost 75% of new cases
- Hospital patients in Ontario exceed 100 for the first time since July 24th
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 26, 2020 for the end of day September 25, 2020.
- 49,340 confirmed cases - plus 435
- 3,996 active cases
- 42,507 recovered cases, 86.1% of all cases - plus 338
- 2,837 deaths - no change
- 45,347 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%
- 43,238 completed tests yesterday
- 100 people hospitalized - plus 13
- 28 people in ICU - plus 3
- 15 people on ventilators - plus 2
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 758 total outbreaks reported - plus 4
- 62 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)
- 238 cases in total - plus 29
- 50 staff cases - plus 10
- 110 student cases - plus 10
- 78 unidentified cases - plus 9
- 198 schools with a reported case (4.1%, +0.4% today)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 109 confirmed cases - plus 2
- 54 child cases - plus 2
- 55 staff cases - no change
- 28 centres closed - no change
- 137 homes closed - plus 13
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases in Canada pass 150,000
- Over 1,500 new cases are reported since yesterday in the biggest one-day jump since May
- Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada by 52%
- Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines
- One million deaths worldwide are expected by Monday
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 25, 2020. Information released as of September 26, 2020.
- 151,671 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,677
- 12,081 active cases - plus 460
- 9,262 deaths - plus 7
- 130,328 recoveries - plus 1,110
- 139,590 resolved cases (92.0% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 32.6 million cases globally
- 990,000+ deaths
- The world now averages over 325,000 new cases per day
- 1 million deaths are expected by the end of the weekend
United States
- 7.1 million total cases (21.7% worldwide)
- 204,000+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)
- California passes 800,000 cumulative cases, but they are only 36th of the states for cases per capita
- Texas leads in new daily cases
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 7.1 million
- India - 5.9 million
- Brazil - 4.7 million
- Russia - 1.15 million
- Colombia - 798,000
Peru, Belgium and Andorra lead in deaths per capita from COVID-19.