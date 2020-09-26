Oakville Coronavirus September 26th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 26th Update. Halton Region and schools don't provide updates on weekends. Hospitalized patients in Ontario hit a two month high as Canada passes 150,000 cases to date.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

  • Oakville has three new cases and two recoveries
  • Halton Region's total cases surpass 1,200 as active cases in Halton rise faster than the provincial average
  • Maple Grove public school declares an outbreak with 2 cases today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 24, 2020. Case information released on September 25, 2020 for end of day September 24.

  • 417 confirmed cases - plus 3
  • 30 probable cases - no change
  • 447 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3
  • 89 active cases - plus 1
  • 3 deaths - no change
  • 355 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 2
  • 358 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)
  • 1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

  • 1,206 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
  • 162 active cases - plus 14
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 1,019 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 3
  • 1,044 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
  • 1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
  • 15 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 26, 2020 for the end of day September 25, 2020.

  • 49,340 confirmed cases - plus 435
  • 3,996 active cases 
  • 42,507 recovered cases, 86.1% of all cases - plus 338
  • 2,837 deaths - no change
  • 45,347 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%
  • 43,238 completed tests yesterday
  • 100 people hospitalized - plus 13
  • 28 people in ICU - plus 3
  • 15 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

  • 238 cases in total - plus 29
  • 50 staff cases - plus 10
  • 110 student cases - plus 10
  • 78 unidentified cases - plus 9
  • 198 schools with a reported case (4.1%, +0.4% today) 
  • 2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 109 confirmed cases - plus 2
  • 54 child cases - plus 2
  • 55 staff cases - no change
  • 28 centres closed - no change
  • 137 homes closed - plus 13

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Cases in Canada pass 150,000
  • Over 1,500 new cases are reported since yesterday in the biggest one-day jump since May
  • Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada by 52%
  • Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines 
  • One million deaths worldwide are expected by Monday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 25, 2020. Information released as of September 26, 2020.

  • 151,671 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,677
  • 12,081 active cases - plus 460
  • 9,262 deaths - plus 7
  • 130,328 recoveries - plus 1,110
  • 139,590 resolved cases (92.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • 32.6 million cases globally
  • 990,000+ deaths
  • The world now averages over 325,000 new cases per day
  • 1 million deaths are expected by the end of the weekend

United States

  • 7.1 million total cases (21.7% worldwide)  
  • 204,000+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)
  • California passes 800,000 cumulative cases, but they are only 36th of the states for cases per capita
  • Texas leads in new daily cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

  • United States - 7.1 million
  • India - 5.9 million 
  • Brazil - 4.7 million 
  • Russia - 1.15 million 
  • Colombia -  798,000

Peru, Belgium and Andorra lead in deaths per capita from COVID-19.