× Expand Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 26th Update. Halton Region and schools don't provide updates on weekends. Hospitalized patients in Ontario hit a two month high as Canada passes 150,000 cases to date.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville has three new cases and two recoveries

Halton Region's total cases surpass 1,200 as active cases in Halton rise faster than the provincial average

Maple Grove public school declares an outbreak with 2 cases today

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 24, 2020. Case information released on September 25, 2020 for end of day September 24.

417 confirmed cases - plus 3

30 probable cases - no change

447 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 3

89 active cases - plus 1

3 deaths - no change

355 recoveries (79.5% of all cases) - plus 2

358 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.1% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,206 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

162 active cases - plus 14

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,019 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 3

1,044 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 case in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

15 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 26, 2020 for the end of day September 25, 2020.

49,340 confirmed cases - plus 435

3,996 active cases

42,507 recovered cases, 86.1% of all cases - plus 338

2,837 deaths - no change

45,347 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%

43,238 completed tests yesterday

100 people hospitalized - plus 13

28 people in ICU - plus 3

15 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

758 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

62 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

238 cases in total - plus 29

50 staff cases - plus 10

110 student cases - plus 10

78 unidentified cases - plus 9

198 schools with a reported case (4.1%, +0.4% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

109 confirmed cases - plus 2

54 child cases - plus 2

55 staff cases - no change

28 centres closed - no change

137 homes closed - plus 13

Cases in Canada pass 150,000

Over 1,500 new cases are reported since yesterday in the biggest one-day jump since May

Quebec leads new cases and active cases in Canada by 52%

Canada secures orders for possible COVID-19 vaccines

One million deaths worldwide are expected by Monday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 25, 2020. Information released as of September 26, 2020.

151,671 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,677

12,081 active cases - plus 460

9,262 deaths - plus 7

130,328 recoveries - plus 1,110

139,590 resolved cases (92.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

32.6 million cases globally

990,000+ deaths

The world now averages over 325,000 new cases per day

1 million deaths are expected by the end of the weekend

United States

7.1 million total cases (21.7% worldwide)

204,000+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)

California passes 800,000 cumulative cases, but they are only 36th of the states for cases per capita

Texas leads in new daily cases

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.1 million

India - 5.9 million

Brazil - 4.7 million

Russia - 1.15 million

Colombia - 798,000

Peru, Belgium and Andorra lead in deaths per capita from COVID-19.