This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 28th Update. There are more recoveries than new cases in Oakville. One person is admitted to Joseph Brant. Provincially and nationally the number of new cases continues to climb at a rapid pace not seen since the beginning of the Pandemic, though deaths remain low.

Note: Oakville figures and provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global case updates also come Saturdays.

Number of recoveries surpasses new cases in Oakville

1 new person hospitalized in Halton at Joseph Brant

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 26, 2020. Case information released on September 28, 2020 for end of day September 27.

428 confirmed cases - plus 9

30 probable cases - no change

460 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13

85 active cases - minus 4

3 deaths - no change

372 recoveries (80.9% of all cases) - plus 17

375 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (80.5% of cases)

1 case in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,241 total cases (confirmed and probable)

171 active cases

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,045 recoveries (84.2% of all cases) - plus 26

1,080 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

2 case in hospital - plus 1

Note:

Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Halton is now releasing numbers 7 days a week.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

15 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 4

Ontario accounts for 32.9% of all active cases in Canada

Ontario recorded 700 new cases on September 27, of which 20 to 39 year olds account for 45% of the new cases. It is the highest number of new cases ever recorded.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 28, 2020 for the end of day September 27, 2020.

50,531 confirmed cases - plus 1,191 (2 days)

4,564 active cases - plus 568

43,127 recovered cases, 86.1% of all cases - plus 620

2,840 deaths - plus 3

45,967 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91%

41,111 completed tests yesterday

128 people hospitalized - plus 28

29 people in ICU - plus 1

17 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

765 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

64 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

238 cases in total - plus 29

50 staff cases - plus 10

110 student cases - plus 10

78 unidentified cases - plus 9

198 schools with a reported case (4.1%, +0.4% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

109 confirmed cases - plus 2

54 child cases - plus 2

55 staff cases - no change

28 centres closed - no change

137 homes closed - plus 13

Quebec and Ontario account for 71.7% of all active cases

Quebec had the highest number of new cases and deaths per capita in the past week

May 8, 2020 was the last time Canada recorded 1,400 new cases. The first time Canada recorded over 1,4000 new cases was on April 6, 2020, and by May 3 we reached the highest number of new cases at 2,760.

Canada's total mortality rate is 25/100,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 26, 2020. Information released as of September 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM

153,125 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,454

12,754 active cases - plus 678

9,268 deaths - plus 6

131,098 recoveries - plus 770

140,366 resolved cases (91.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

33.1 plus million cases globally with 248K new cases recorded on September 27, 2020

997,800+ deaths with 3,631 new deaths recorded on September 27, 2020

United States

7.139 million total cases (21.6% worldwide)

204,500+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

Total mortality rate per 100,000 is 63

22 states have new case above 15 per 100,00 over the past week, and 13 additional states were cases are growing below 15 per 100,000

Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week

North Dakota had the highest number of new cases per capita over the past week

Top five countries with the highest death rate for the past week