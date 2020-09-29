× Expand Photo: John Hopkins University School of Medicine

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 29th Update. Oakville has 12 of Halton's 25 new cases, but none are related to schools. Premier Doug Ford publicly announces Ontario's second wave begins as the province declares eleven new outbreaks in one day. Worldwide deaths reach the grim milestone of one million dead.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville has 12 new cases and 13 recoveries

Active cases in Oakville are falling

Halton Region's active cases are down, now matching the provincial average

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Oakville schools

Four cases of COVID-19 are reported in unidentified individuals of Burlington's St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School

Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 28, 2020. Case information released on September 29, 2020 for end of day September 28.

440 confirmed cases - plus 12

30 probable cases - no change

470 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13

84 active cases - minus 1

3 deaths - no change

385 recoveries (81.9% of all cases) - plus 13

410 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.2% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton:

1,266 total cases (confirmed and probable)

178 active cases

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,063 recoveries (84.0% of all cases) - plus 18

1,088 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

1 cases in hospital - minus 1 (one case in Joseph Brant Hospital)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

21 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 6

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 29, 2020 for the end of day September 28, 2020.

51,085 confirmed cases - plus 554

4,791 active cases - plus 227

43,450 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 323

2,844 deaths - plus 4

45,967 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.0%

38,375 completed tests yesterday

137 people hospitalized - plus 9

30 people in ICU - plus 1

16 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

776 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

75 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

308 cases in total - plus 64

44 staff cases - plus 7

164 student cases - plus 37

100 unidentified cases - plus 20

250 schools with a reported case (5.2%, +1.1% today)

2 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

126 confirmed cases - plus 11

65 child cases - plus 7

61 staff cases - plus 4

36 centres closed - plus 1

176 homes closed - plus 19

More than 3 million Canadians begin the transition from CERB (which ends this week) to the revamped EI system

Quebec had the highest number of new cases and deaths per capita in the past week

The government launches a new online Coronavirus tracking graph tool

PEI reports its first case in weeks

India is the second country to pass 6 million cases

Worldwide deaths surpass one million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 28, 2020. Information released as of September 29, 2020.

156,655 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,354

13,969 active cases - plus 553

9,289 deaths - plus 11

133,397 recoveries - plus 790

142,686 resolved cases (91.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

33.45 million cases globally

1 million deaths

The world averages 275,000 new cases per day

United States

7.19 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)

205,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)

Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week

North Dakota had the highest number of new cases per capita over the past week

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.19 million

India - 6.15 million

Brazil - 4.75 million

Russia - 1.16 million

Colombia - 818,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.