Photo: John Hopkins University School of Medicine
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 29th Update. Oakville has 12 of Halton's 25 new cases, but none are related to schools. Premier Doug Ford publicly announces Ontario's second wave begins as the province declares eleven new outbreaks in one day. Worldwide deaths reach the grim milestone of one million dead.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 29th Update
- Oakville has 12 new cases and 13 recoveries
- Active cases in Oakville are falling
- Halton Region's active cases are down, now matching the provincial average
- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Oakville schools
- Four cases of COVID-19 are reported in unidentified individuals of Burlington's St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School
- Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 28, 2020. Case information released on September 29, 2020 for end of day September 28.
- 440 confirmed cases - plus 12
- 30 probable cases - no change
- 470 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13
- 84 active cases - minus 1
- 3 deaths - no change
- 385 recoveries (81.9% of all cases) - plus 13
- 410 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (87.2% of cases)
- Zero cases in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 1,266 total cases (confirmed and probable)
- 178 active cases
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 1,063 recoveries (84.0% of all cases) - plus 18
- 1,088 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
- 1 cases in hospital - minus 1 (one case in Joseph Brant Hospital)
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 21 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 6
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Doug Ford publicly announces Ontario is in a second wave
- Ontario accounts for nearly one third of all active cases in Canada
- The Ontario Hospital Association is warning COVID-19 is spreading faster than it can be contact traced
- Provincial total of cases to date exceeds 50,000
- Eleven outbreaks are declared today with none being resolved
- Hospitalizations in Ontario are the highest they've been since July 24, 2020
- Ottawa region has its first day in months with over 100 new cases
- As the average age of new infections decreases, the rising rate of infections in men continues to rise
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 29, 2020 for the end of day September 28, 2020.
- 51,085 confirmed cases - plus 554
- 4,791 active cases - plus 227
- 43,450 recovered cases, 85.1% of all cases - plus 323
- 2,844 deaths - plus 4
- 45,967 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.0%
- 38,375 completed tests yesterday
- 137 people hospitalized - plus 9
- 30 people in ICU - plus 1
- 16 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 776 total outbreaks reported - plus 11
- 75 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)
- 308 cases in total - plus 64
- 44 staff cases - plus 7
- 164 student cases - plus 37
- 100 unidentified cases - plus 20
- 250 schools with a reported case (5.2%, +1.1% today)
- 2 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 126 confirmed cases - plus 11
- 65 child cases - plus 7
- 61 staff cases - plus 4
- 36 centres closed - plus 1
- 176 homes closed - plus 19
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- More than 3 million Canadians begin the transition from CERB (which ends this week) to the revamped EI system
- Quebec had the highest number of new cases and deaths per capita in the past week
- The government launches a new online Coronavirus tracking graph tool
- PEI reports its first case in weeks
- India is the second country to pass 6 million cases
- Worldwide deaths surpass one million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 28, 2020. Information released as of September 29, 2020.
- 156,655 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,354
- 13,969 active cases - plus 553
- 9,289 deaths - plus 11
- 133,397 recoveries - plus 790
- 142,686 resolved cases (91.1% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- 33.45 million cases globally
- 1 million deaths
- The world averages 275,000 new cases per day
United States
- 7.19 million total cases (21.5% worldwide)
- 205,000+ deaths (20.5% worldwide)
- Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week
- North Dakota had the highest number of new cases per capita over the past week
Top five highest countries of infections:
- United States - 7.19 million
- India - 6.15 million
- Brazil - 4.75 million
- Russia - 1.16 million
- Colombia - 818,000
The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.