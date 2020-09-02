This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update. Oakville's one COVID-19 hospital patient is released. The town's one new, probable case and two recoveries are the only ones in Halton.
Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 cases while Quebec leads new cases in Canada. Russia becomes the fourth country to reach 1 million cases.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update
- Oakville's one COVID-19 hospital patient is released
- The one new case and two recoveries in town are the only ones in Halton
- HCDSB delays start of school year
- HDSB delays the start of the new school year at least a week
- The CEWS supports local businesses
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 1, 2020. Case information released on September 2, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 - no change
- Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 323 - plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 310 (96% of all cases) - plus 2
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (97% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - minus 1
- 10 possible active cases - minus 1
Status in Halton:
- 982 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 931 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) - plus 2
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 26 active cases - minus 1
- Zero cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 new cases
- But for the first of them, recoveries are higher
- 70% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and York regions
- 29 regions had 5 or fewer cases
- 21 had zero new cases
- Six more institutional outbreaks start in Ontario with zero outbreaks being resolved
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 2, 2020 for the end of day September 1, 2020.
- 42,554 confirmed cases - plus 133
- 1,236 active cases - minus 4
- 38,506 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases - plus 137
- 2,812 deaths - no change
- 41,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
- 24,004 completed tests yesterday
- 60 people hospitalized - minus 5
- 13 people in ICU - minus 4
- 9 people on ventilators - plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 709 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 43 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
- Quebec is leading new daily cases
- CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020
- India now averages half a million new cases per week
- India will soon overtake Brazil in cases
- Russia reaches one million cases of COVID-19
- The fourth country to reach this number
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 1, 2020. Information released as of September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,691 - plus 312
- 5,739 active cases - plus 93
- 9,134 deaths - plus 5
- 114,818 recoveries - plus 214
- 123,210 resolved cases (95.0% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 25.8 million
- Deaths - 858,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.1 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths - 185,000+ (22% worldwide)
- States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota
- The most infected state per capita remains Louisiana
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.05 million (+295,000)
- Brazil - 3.95 million (+280,000)
- India - 3.77 million (+535,000)
- Russia - 1 million (+33,500)
- Peru - 657,000 (+52,000)