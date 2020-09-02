This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update. Oakville's one COVID-19 hospital patient is released. The town's one new, probable case and two recoveries are the only ones in Halton.

Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 cases while Quebec leads new cases in Canada. Russia becomes the fourth country to reach 1 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 1, 2020. Case information released on September 2, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 - no change

Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 323 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 310 (96% of all cases) - plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (97% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - minus 1

10 possible active cases - minus 1

Status in Halton:

982 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

931 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) - plus 2

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

26 active cases - minus 1

Zero cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 new cases

But for the first of them, recoveries are higher

70% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and York regions

29 regions had 5 or fewer cases

21 had zero new cases

Six more institutional outbreaks start in Ontario with zero outbreaks being resolved

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 2, 2020 for the end of day September 1, 2020.

42,554 confirmed cases - plus 133

1,236 active cases - minus 4

38,506 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases - plus 137

2,812 deaths - no change

41,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%

24,004 completed tests yesterday

60 people hospitalized - minus 5

13 people in ICU - minus 4

9 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

709 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

43 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 6

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

Quebec is leading new daily cases

CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020

India now averages half a million new cases per week

India will soon overtake Brazil in cases

Russia reaches one million cases of COVID-19

The fourth country to reach this number

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 1, 2020. Information released as of September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,691 - plus 312

5,739 active cases - plus 93

9,134 deaths - plus 5

114,818 recoveries - plus 214

123,210 resolved cases (95.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 25.8 million

Deaths - 858,000+

Total United States cases - 6.1 million (24.3% worldwide)

Deaths - 185,000+ (22% worldwide)

States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota

The most infected state per capita remains Louisiana

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase: