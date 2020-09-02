Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update

by

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update. Oakville's one COVID-19 hospital patient is released. The town's one new, probable case and two recoveries are the only ones in Halton.

Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 cases while Quebec leads new cases in Canada. Russia becomes the fourth country to reach 1 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus September 2nd Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 1, 2020. Case information released on September 2, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 294 - no change
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 323 - plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 310 (96% of all cases) - plus 2
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (97% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - minus 1
  • 10 possible active cases - minus 1

Status in Halton:

  • 982 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 1
  • 931 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) - plus 2
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 26 active cases - minus 1
  • Zero cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • Ontario has its seventh day in a row with over 100 new cases  
  • But for the first of them, recoveries are higher 
  • 70% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and York regions  
  • 29 regions had 5 or fewer cases
  • 21 had zero new cases
  • Six more institutional outbreaks start in Ontario with zero outbreaks being resolved

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 2, 2020 for the end of day September 1, 2020.

  • 42,554 confirmed cases - plus 133
  • 1,236 active cases - minus 4
  • 38,506 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases - plus 137
  • 2,812 deaths - no change
  • 41,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
  • 24,004 completed tests yesterday
  • 60 people hospitalized - minus 5
  • 13 people in ICU - minus 4
  • 9 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 1, 2020. Information released as of September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 129,691 - plus 312
  • 5,739 active cases - plus 93
  • 9,134 deaths - plus 5
  • 114,818 recoveries - plus 214
  • 123,210 resolved cases (95.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 25.8 million  
  • Deaths - 858,000+
  • Total United States cases - 6.1 million (24.3% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 185,000+ (22% worldwide)
  • States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota
  • The most infected state per capita remains Louisiana

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.05 million (+295,000)
  • Brazil - 3.95 million (+280,000)
  • India - 3.77 million (+535,000)
  • Russia - 1 million (+33,500)
  • Peru - 657,000 (+52,000)