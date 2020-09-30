× Expand M Painchaud 16 Mile Creek Fall Colour 2 16 Mile Creek Fall Colour,

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 30th Update. Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the second day in a row. New cases and hospitalizations in Ontario are the highest since July 4th. Quebec is averaging more than 800 new daily cases as Canada's total approaches 2,000/day.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the second day in a row

Halton Region's active cases are down, now only slightly behind the provincial average

Halton Region now releases figures seven days a week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 29, 2020. Case information released on September 30, 2020 for end of day September 29.

445 confirmed cases - plus 5

35 probable cases - plus 5

480 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10

83 active cases - minus 1

3 deaths - no change

394 recoveries (82.1% of all cases) - plus 11

397 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (82.7% of cases)

Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

1,279 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13

181 active cases - plus 3

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

1,073 recoveries (83.9% of all cases) - plus 10

1,098 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)

Zero cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

21 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 30, 2020 for the end of day September 29, 2020.

51,710 confirmed cases - plus 625

4,959 active cases - plus 168

43,907 recovered cases, 84.9% of all cases - plus 457

2,848 deaths - plus 4

46,428 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

35,753 completed tests yesterday

150 people hospitalized - plus 13

35 people in ICU - plus 5

17 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

782 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

79 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

342 cases in total - plus 52

188 student cases - plus 32

48 staff cases - plus 8

106 unidentified cases - plus 12

282 schools with a reported case (5.8%, +0.6% today)

3 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

136 confirmed cases - plus 10

74 child cases - plus 9

62 staff cases - plus 1

39 centres closed - plus 3

199 homes closed - plus 24

Canada is close to 2,000 new cases/day for the first time in months

More than 3 million Canadians begin the transition from CERB (which ends this week) to the revamped EI system

Quebec now averages 800 cases per day as new restrictions begin in Montreal and Quebec City

Nunavut Territory still has had zero cases throughout the pandemic

The government launches a new online Coronavirus tracking graph tool

New cases and deaths rise in the USA

Worldwide deaths surpass 1 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 29, 2020. Information released as of September 30, 2020.

156,655 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,824

14,435 active cases - plus 466

9,296 deaths - plus 7

134,722 recoveries - plus 1,325

144,018 resolved cases (91.9% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

33.8 million cases globally

1.01 million deaths

Dozens of boards and research centres worldwide believe both cases and death counts around the world are lower than the actual totals due to unknown infections and unreported deaths

United States

7.25 million total cases (21.4% worldwide)

206,500+ deaths (20.6% worldwide)

Florida had the highest COVID mortality rate over the past week as it reopens all businesses and ends mandatory masks

Top five highest countries of infections:

United States - 7.25 million

India - 6.25 million

Brazil - 4.77 million

Russia - 1.17 million

Colombia - 824,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.