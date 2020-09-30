Oakville Coronavirus September 30th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 30th Update. Oakville has more recoveries than new cases for the second day in a row. New cases and hospitalizations in Ontario are the highest since July 4th. Quebec is averaging more than 800 new daily cases as Canada's total approaches 2,000/day.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released Monday to Friday. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are different since the Oakville News update, September 29, 2020. Case information released on September 30, 2020 for end of day September 29.

  • 445 confirmed cases - plus 5
  • 35 probable cases - plus 5
  • 480 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10
  • 83 active cases - minus 1
  • 3 deaths - no change
  • 394 recoveries (82.1% of all cases) - plus 11
  • 397 completed cases (recoveries+deaths) (82.7% of cases)
  • Zero cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton:

  • 1,279 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13
  • 181 active cases - plus 3
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 1,073 recoveries (83.9% of all cases) - plus 10
  • 1,098 completed cases (recoveries+deaths)
  • Zero cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change
  • 21 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 30, 2020 for the end of day September 29, 2020.

  • 51,710 confirmed cases - plus 625
  • 4,959 active cases - plus 168
  • 43,907 recovered cases, 84.9% of all cases - plus 457
  • 2,848 deaths - plus 4
  • 46,428 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
  • 35,753 completed tests yesterday
  • 150 people hospitalized - plus 13
  • 35 people in ICU - plus 5
  • 17 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Summary of school and child care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools.)

  • 342 cases in total - plus 52
  • 188 student cases - plus 32
  • 48 staff cases - plus 8
  • 106 unidentified cases - plus 12
  • 282 schools with a reported case (5.8%, +0.6% today) 
  • 3 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 136 confirmed cases - plus 10
  • 74 child cases - plus 9
  • 62 staff cases - plus 1
  • 39 centres closed - plus 3
  • 199 homes closed - plus 24

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 29, 2020. Information released as of September 30, 2020.

  • 156,655 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,824
  • 14,435 active cases - plus 466
  • 9,296 deaths - plus 7
  • 134,722 recoveries - plus 1,325
  • 144,018 resolved cases (91.9% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

United States

Top five highest countries of infections:

  • United States - 7.25 million
  • India - 6.25 million 
  • Brazil - 4.77 million 
  • Russia - 1.17 million 
  • Colombia -  824,000

The three countries leading active deaths per capita are Argentina, the Bahamas and Montenegro.