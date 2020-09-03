Covid-19 Update
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 3rd Update. Oakville has two new confirmed cases today. Ontario has rising institutional outbreaks but no deaths for three days. Canada reaches 130,000 cases total as the global count reaches 26 million.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville's one COVID-19 hospital patient is released
- Two new cases reported in town, plus one more in Halton under age 19
- Halton's major school boards delay the new school year starts
- The CEWS supports local businesses
- Halton Catholic trustees will seek help from professional parliamentarian
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 2, 2020. Case information released on September 3, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 296 - plus 2
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - minus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 324 - plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 310 (95.9% of all cases) - no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.9% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 11 possible active cases - plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 984 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2
- 932 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) - plus 1
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 27 active cases - plus 1
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario has its eighth day in a row with over 100 new cases
- 75% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions
- Ontario is expanding driving test services next Tuesday
- There have been no deaths for almost 72 hours
- Institutional outbreaks rise; none have ended in four days
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 3, 2020 for the end of day September 2, 2020.
- 42,686 confirmed cases - plus 132
- 1,249 active cases - plus 13
- 38,625 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases - plus 119
- 2,812 deaths - no change
- 41,437 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%
- 26,298 completed tests yesterday
- 60 people hospitalized - no change
- 12 people in ICU - minus 1
- 9 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 712 total outbreaks reported - plus 3
- 46 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases in Canada reach 130,000
- Active cases, however, are below 6,000
- Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
- Quebec leads new daily cases
- CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020
- India now averages half a million new cases per week
- Global cases reach 26 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 2, 2020. Information released as of September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 130,262 - plus 571
- 5,838 active cases - plus 99
- 9,140 deaths - plus 6
- 115,284 recoveries - plus 466
- 123,682 resolved cases (94.9% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 26 million
- Deaths - 864,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.14 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths - 186,000+ (22% worldwide)
- States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.14 million (+283,500)
- Brazil - 3.99 million (+280,000)
- India - 3.85 million (+543,000)
- Russia - 1 million (+33,500)
- Peru - 657,000 (+49,500)