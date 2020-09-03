× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 3rd Update. Oakville has two new confirmed cases today. Ontario has rising institutional outbreaks but no deaths for three days. Canada reaches 130,000 cases total as the global count reaches 26 million.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 2, 2020. Case information released on September 3, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 296 - plus 2

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - minus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 324 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 310 (95.9% of all cases) - no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.9% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

11 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

984 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

932 recovered cases (94.7% of all cases) - plus 1

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

27 active cases - plus 1

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has its eighth day in a row with over 100 new cases

75% of new cases are in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions

Ontario is expanding driving test services next Tuesday

There have been no deaths for almost 72 hours

Institutional outbreaks rise; none have ended in four days

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 3, 2020 for the end of day September 2, 2020.

42,686 confirmed cases - plus 132

1,249 active cases - plus 13

38,625 recovered cases, 90.5% of all cases - plus 119

2,812 deaths - no change

41,437 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%

26,298 completed tests yesterday

60 people hospitalized - no change

12 people in ICU - minus 1

9 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

712 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

46 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Cases in Canada reach 130,000

Active cases, however, are below 6,000

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

Quebec leads new daily cases

CEBA program extended to October 31, 2020

India now averages half a million new cases per week

Global cases reach 26 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 2, 2020. Information released as of September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 130,262 - plus 571

5,838 active cases - plus 99

9,140 deaths - plus 6

115,284 recoveries - plus 466

123,682 resolved cases (94.9% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 26 million

Deaths - 864,000+

Total United States cases - 6.14 million (24.3% worldwide)

Deaths - 186,000+ (22% worldwide)

States with the most new cases per capita are Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase: