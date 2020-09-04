Oakville Coronavirus September 4th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 4th Update. Oakville has Halton's only new case today, coming from a local McDonalds employee. Peel Region is responsible for nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire province. Canada reports no new deaths from yesterday. Brazil becomes the second country to reach 4 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 3, 2020. Case information released on September 4, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 297 - plus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 325 - plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 310 (95.8% of all cases) - no change
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.8% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - no change
  • 12 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

  • 985 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 1
  • 936 recovered cases (95.0% of all cases) - plus 4
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 24 active cases - minus 3
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 3, 2020 for the end of day September 2, 2020.

  • 42,686 confirmed cases - plus 148
  • 1,282 active cases - plus 33
  • 38,741 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases - plus 116
  • 2,811 deaths - minus 1
  • 41,552 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%
  • 28,591 completed tests yesterday
  • 66 people hospitalized - plus 6
  • 13 people in ICU - plus 1
  • 8 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 3, 2020. Information released as of September 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 130,834 - plus 572
  • 5,980 active cases - plus 142
  • 9,140 deaths - no change
  • 115,714 recoveries - plus 430
  • 124,854 resolved cases (95.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 26.45 million  
  • Deaths - 870,500+
  • Total United States cases - 6.18 million (24.3% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 187,000+ (22% worldwide)
  • States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.18 million (+283,500)
  • Brazil - 4.04 million (+280,000)
  • India - 3.93 million (+549,000)
  • Russia - 1.01 million (+34,000)
  • Peru - 670,000 (+43,500)