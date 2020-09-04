Peel Regional Office in Mississauga
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 4th Update. Oakville has Halton's only new case today, coming from a local McDonalds employee. Peel Region is responsible for nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire province. Canada reports no new deaths from yesterday. Brazil becomes the second country to reach 4 million cases.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
Oakville Coronavirus September 4th Update
- Oakville is home to Halton's only new case today
- That case is an Oakville McDonalds employee testing positive for COVID-19, closing the Hampshire Gate restaurant location
- There are four recoveries in Halton Region
- Halton's major school boards delay the new school year starts
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 3, 2020. Case information released on September 4, 2020 for end of day yesterday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 297 - plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 325 - plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 310 (95.8% of all cases) - no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.8% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 12 possible active cases - plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 985 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 936 recovered cases (95.0% of all cases) - plus 4
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 24 active cases - minus 3
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Ontario has its ninth day in a row with over 100 new cases, nearing 150
- Peel Region alone accounts for 50% of all new cases
- Ontario is expanding driving test services next Tuesday
- Active cases have risen 15% in the province in the last two weeks
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 3, 2020 for the end of day September 2, 2020.
- 42,686 confirmed cases - plus 148
- 1,282 active cases - plus 33
- 38,741 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases - plus 116
- 2,811 deaths - minus 1
- 41,552 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%
- 28,591 completed tests yesterday
- 66 people hospitalized - plus 6
- 13 people in ICU - plus 1
- 8 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 712 total outbreaks reported - no change
- 44 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Cases in Canada surpass 130,000
- No deaths are reported in Canada from yesterday
- Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
- India now averages half a million new cases per week
- Global cases reach 26 million
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 3, 2020. Information released as of September 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 130,834 - plus 572
- 5,980 active cases - plus 142
- 9,140 deaths - no change
- 115,714 recoveries - plus 430
- 124,854 resolved cases (95.4% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 26.45 million
- Deaths - 870,500+
- Total United States cases - 6.18 million (24.3% worldwide)
- Deaths - 187,000+ (22% worldwide)
- States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.18 million (+283,500)
- Brazil - 4.04 million (+280,000)
- India - 3.93 million (+549,000)
- Russia - 1.01 million (+34,000)
- Peru - 670,000 (+43,500)