This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 4th Update. Oakville has Halton's only new case today, coming from a local McDonalds employee. Peel Region is responsible for nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire province. Canada reports no new deaths from yesterday. Brazil becomes the second country to reach 4 million cases.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 3, 2020. Case information released on September 4, 2020 for end of day yesterday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 297 - plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 325 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 310 (95.8% of all cases) - no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.8% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

12 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

985 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

936 recovered cases (95.0% of all cases) - plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

24 active cases - minus 3

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has its ninth day in a row with over 100 new cases, nearing 150

Peel Region alone accounts for 50% of all new cases

Ontario is expanding driving test services next Tuesday

Active cases have risen 15% in the province in the last two weeks

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 3, 2020 for the end of day September 2, 2020.

42,686 confirmed cases - plus 148

1,282 active cases - plus 33

38,741 recovered cases, 90.7% of all cases - plus 116

2,811 deaths - minus 1

41,552 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.3%

28,591 completed tests yesterday

66 people hospitalized - plus 6

13 people in ICU - plus 1

8 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

712 total outbreaks reported - no change

44 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Cases in Canada surpass 130,000

No deaths are reported in Canada from yesterday

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

India now averages half a million new cases per week

Global cases reach 26 million

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 3, 2020. Information released as of September 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 130,834 - plus 572

5,980 active cases - plus 142

9,140 deaths - no change

115,714 recoveries - plus 430

124,854 resolved cases (95.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 26.45 million

Deaths - 870,500+

Total United States cases - 6.18 million (24.3% worldwide)

Deaths - 187,000+ (22% worldwide)

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.

