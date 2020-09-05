× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 5th Update. Oakville Coronavirus September 5th Update. Recoveries in Halton return above 95% while Ontario has its highest one day increase in cases since July. India becomes the third country to reach 4 million confirmed case as global deaths reach 875,000.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are the same as the last Oakville News update, September 4, 2020. Case information released on September 4, 2020 for end of day Friday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 297 - plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 28 - no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 325 - plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 310 (95.8% of all cases) - no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 313 (96.8% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

12 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

985 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

936 recovered cases (95.0% of all cases) - plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

24 active cases - minus 3

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario has over 150 new cases today, the highest number since the end of July

Peel, Toronto and Ottawa account for 80% of new active cases

Ontario funds $2 million for a Bracebridge company to make new face masks

The number of active cases has risen every day this week

Ontario has no deaths for four days in a row

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 5, 2020 for the end of day September 3, 2020.

43,003 confirmed cases - plus 169

1,345 active cases - plus 63

38,874 recovered cases, 90.4% of all cases - plus 106

2,811 deaths - no change

41,658 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.9%

28,672 completed tests yesterday

58 people hospitalized - minus 8

14 people in ICU - plus 1

8 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

714 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

44 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Resolved cases in Canada reach 125,000

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

India becomes the third country to reach 4 million confirmed cases one day after Brazil does

Global deaths reach 875,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 4, 2020. Information released as of September 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 131,467 - plus 633

6,206 active cases - plus 226

9,143 deaths - plus 3

116,118 recoveries - plus 404

125,261 resolved cases (95.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 26.65 million

Deaths - 875,000+

Total United States cases - 6.25 million (23.5% worldwide)

Deaths - 187,500+ (21.5% worldwide)

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Alabama.

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase: