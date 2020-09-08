Oakville Coronavirus September 8th Update

Oakville has ten new cases as Halton cases reach over 1,000

by

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 8th Update. Halton Region reports its 1,000th case to date of COVID-19 on the Labour Day weekend. Ontario pauses its reopening plan due to a large spike in new cases. Active cases rise across Canada.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus September 8th Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 5, 2020. Case information released on September 8, 2020 for end of day Monday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 306 - plus 9
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 335 - plus 10
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 314 (93.7% of all cases) - no change
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 317 (94.6% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - no change
  • 18 possible active cases - plus 6

Status in Halton:

  • 1005 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 20
  • 944 recovered cases (93.9% of all cases) - plus 8
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 36 active cases - plus 12
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 8, 2020 for the end of day September 7, 2020.

  • 43,563 confirmed cases - plus 185
  • 1,527 active cases - plus 66
  • 39,196 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 119
  • 2,813 deaths - plus 2
  • 42,009 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
  • 20,929 completed tests yesterday
  • 54 people hospitalized - minus 4
  • 17 people in ICU - plus 3
  • 7 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 5, 2020. Information released as of September 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 132,693 - plus 698
  • 6,616 active cases - plus 223
  • 9,146 deaths - plus 3
  • 116,931 recoveries - plus 472
  • 125,736 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 27.35 million  
  • Deaths - 893,000+
  • Total United States cases - 6.32 million (23.5% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 189,000+ (21.5% worldwide)
  • States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.32 million (+272,000)
  • India - 4.28 million (+589,000)
  • Brazil - 4.15 million (+239,500)
  • Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)
  • Peru - 690,000 (+42,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.