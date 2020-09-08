This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 8th Update. Halton Region reports its 1,000th case to date of COVID-19 on the Labour Day weekend. Ontario pauses its reopening plan due to a large spike in new cases. Active cases rise across Canada.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 5, 2020. Case information released on September 8, 2020 for end of day Monday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 306 - plus 9

Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1

Confirmed and probable cases total is 335 - plus 10

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 314 (93.7% of all cases) - no change

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 317 (94.6% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

18 possible active cases - plus 6

Status in Halton:

1005 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20

944 recovered cases (93.9% of all cases) - plus 8

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

36 active cases - plus 12

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

The province marks 375 new cases in the last 48 hours

Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks

Ages 20-39 make up more than half of new cases

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa are over 65% of new cases

Ontario, however, has only two deaths in the last week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 8, 2020 for the end of day September 7, 2020.

43,563 confirmed cases - plus 185

1,527 active cases - plus 66

39,196 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 119

2,813 deaths - plus 2

42,009 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

20,929 completed tests yesterday

54 people hospitalized - minus 4

17 people in ICU - plus 3

7 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

720 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

47 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Active cases in Canada grow by the hundreds

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

India becomes the third country to reach 4 million confirmed cases one day after Brazil does

Global deaths reach 875,000

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 5, 2020. Information released as of September 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 132,693 - plus 698

6,616 active cases - plus 223

9,146 deaths - plus 3

116,931 recoveries - plus 472

125,736 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 27.35 million

Deaths - 893,000+

Total United States cases - 6.32 million (23.5% worldwide)

Deaths - 189,000+ (21.5% worldwide)

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

United States - 6.32 million (+272,000)

India - 4.28 million (+589,000)

Brazil - 4.15 million (+239,500)

Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)

Peru - 690,000 (+42,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.