This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 8th Update. Halton Region reports its 1,000th case to date of COVID-19 on the Labour Day weekend. Ontario pauses its reopening plan due to a large spike in new cases. Active cases rise across Canada.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- Oakville has 10 new cases and four recoveries from the long weekend
- Halton's major school boards delay the new school year start
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 5, 2020. Case information released on September 8, 2020 for end of day Monday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 306 - plus 9
- Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - plus 1
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 335 - plus 10
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 314 (93.7% of all cases) - no change
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 317 (94.6% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 18 possible active cases - plus 6
Status in Halton:
- 1005 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20
- 944 recovered cases (93.9% of all cases) - plus 8
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 36 active cases - plus 12
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- The province marks 375 new cases in the last 48 hours
- Ontario is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks
- Ages 20-39 make up more than half of new cases
- Toronto, Peel and Ottawa are over 65% of new cases
- Ontario, however, has only two deaths in the last week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 8, 2020 for the end of day September 7, 2020.
- 43,563 confirmed cases - plus 185
- 1,527 active cases - plus 66
- 39,196 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 119
- 2,813 deaths - plus 2
- 42,009 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 20,929 completed tests yesterday
- 54 people hospitalized - minus 4
- 17 people in ICU - plus 3
- 7 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 720 total outbreaks reported - plus 2
- 47 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada grow by the hundreds
- Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
- India becomes the third country to reach 4 million confirmed cases one day after Brazil does
- Global deaths reach 875,000
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 5, 2020. Information released as of September 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 132,693 - plus 698
- 6,616 active cases - plus 223
- 9,146 deaths - plus 3
- 116,931 recoveries - plus 472
- 125,736 resolved cases (94.8% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 27.35 million
- Deaths - 893,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.32 million (23.5% worldwide)
- Deaths - 189,000+ (21.5% worldwide)
- States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.32 million (+272,000)
- India - 4.28 million (+589,000)
- Brazil - 4.15 million (+239,500)
- Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)
- Peru - 690,000 (+42,500)
The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.