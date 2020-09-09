Oakville Coronavirus September 9th Update

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 9th Update. A staff member at Oodenawi Public School tests positive for COVID-19 prior to opening for students.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Oakville Coronavirus September 9th Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 8, 2020. Case information released on September 9, 2020 for end of day Tuesday.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 309 - plus 3
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change
  • Confirmed and probable cases total is 338 - plus 3
  • Total Deaths: 3 - no change
  • Recoveries: 316 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 2
  • Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 319 (94.4% of cases)
  • No cases in OTMH - no change
  • 19 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

  • 1013 total cases (confirmed and probable) -  plus 8
  • 948 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 4
  • 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
  • 40 active cases - plus 4
  • Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 Update

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 9, 2020 for the end of day September 8, 2020.

  • 43,685 confirmed cases - plus 149
  • 1,540 active cases - plus 13
  • 39,332 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 136
  • 2,813 deaths - no change
  • 42,145 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
  • 17,605 completed tests yesterday
  • 55 people hospitalized - plus 1
  • 15 people in ICU - minus 2
  • 8 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

Canada and Global COVID-19 Update

  • Active cases in Canada grow by the hundreds
  • Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total
  • Students in Nunavut, still with zero cases of Coronavirus, go back to school
  • Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
  • Global deaths approach 900,000
  • India now reporting 600,000 new cases per week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 8, 2020. Information released as of September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

  • Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,093 - plus 1,390
  • Includes unreported cases from Labour Day
  • 6,994 active cases - plus 378
  • 9,154 deaths - plus 8
  • 117,945 recoveries - plus 1,012
  • 126,756 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

  • Total number Global of cases - 27.6 million  
  • Deaths - 899,000+
  • Total United States cases - 6.35 million (23.5% worldwide)  
  • Deaths - 190,000+ (21.5% worldwide)
  • The United States remains the most infected country in the world
  • States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa
  • Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

  • United States - 6.35 million (+257,000)
  • India - 4.37 million (+600,000)
  • Brazil - 4.16 million (+211,500)
  • Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)
  • Peru - 692,000 (+39,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.