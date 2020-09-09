× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Oodenawi Public School,

This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 9th Update. A staff member at Oodenawi Public School tests positive for COVID-19 prior to opening for students.

Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 8, 2020. Case information released on September 9, 2020 for end of day Tuesday.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 309 - plus 3

Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change

Confirmed and probable cases total is 338 - plus 3

Total Deaths: 3 - no change

Recoveries: 316 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 2

Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 319 (94.4% of cases)

No cases in OTMH - no change

19 possible active cases - plus 1

Status in Halton:

1013 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

948 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 4

25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change

40 active cases - plus 4

Zero cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.

Today is the sixth day in a row with nearly 150 new daily cases in Ontario

The province is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks

Peel and Toronto account for over 60% of new cases

Ontario has no deaths for three straight days

Only 17,605 tests were conducted yesterday

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 9, 2020 for the end of day September 8, 2020.

43,685 confirmed cases - plus 149

1,540 active cases - plus 13

39,332 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 136

2,813 deaths - no change

42,145 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

17,605 completed tests yesterday

55 people hospitalized - plus 1

15 people in ICU - minus 2

8 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):

723 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

49 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Active cases in Canada grow by the hundreds

Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total

Students in Nunavut, still with zero cases of Coronavirus, go back to school

Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests

Global deaths approach 900,000

India now reporting 600,000 new cases per week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 8, 2020. Information released as of September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,093 - plus 1,390

Includes unreported cases from Labour Day

6,994 active cases - plus 378

9,154 deaths - plus 8

117,945 recoveries - plus 1,012

126,756 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)

Figures Around the World:

Total number Global of cases - 27.6 million

Deaths - 899,000+

Total United States cases - 6.35 million (23.5% worldwide)

Deaths - 190,000+ (21.5% worldwide)

The United States remains the most infected country in the world

States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa

Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors

Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:

United States - 6.35 million (+257,000)

India - 4.37 million (+600,000)

Brazil - 4.16 million (+211,500)

Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)

Peru - 692,000 (+39,500)

The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.