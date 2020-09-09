OakvilleNews.Org
Oodenawi Public School,
This is the Oakville Coronavirus September 9th Update. A staff member at Oodenawi Public School tests positive for COVID-19 prior to opening for students.
Note: Oakville figures are released Monday to Friday, while Ontario and Global updates also come Saturdays.
- A staff member at Oodenawi Public School has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to opening for students
- Other faculty are in the process of being tested
- Halton District School Board publishes a table for tracking future anticipated cases at other schools
- Oakville has three new cases among Halton's eight
- Halton Region reports its 1,000th case to date of COVID-19 on the Labour Day weekend
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are new since the last Oakville News update, September 8, 2020. Case information released on September 9, 2020 for end of day Tuesday.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 309 - plus 3
- Probable cases in Oakville is 29 - no change
- Confirmed and probable cases total is 338 - plus 3
- Total Deaths: 3 - no change
- Recoveries: 316 (93.5% of all cases) - plus 2
- Completed cases (recoveries+deaths): 319 (94.4% of cases)
- No cases in OTMH - no change
- 19 possible active cases - plus 1
Status in Halton:
- 1013 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 948 recovered cases (93.6% of all cases) - plus 4
- 25 deaths (12 related to institutions - 48%) - no change
- 40 active cases - plus 4
- Zero cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not Coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
- Today is the sixth day in a row with nearly 150 new daily cases in Ontario
- The province is pausing reopening plans for the next four weeks
- Peel and Toronto account for over 60% of new cases
- Ontario has no deaths for three straight days
- Only 17,605 tests were conducted yesterday
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of September 9, 2020 for the end of day September 8, 2020.
- 43,685 confirmed cases - plus 149
- 1,540 active cases - plus 13
- 39,332 recovered cases, 89.9% of all cases - plus 136
- 2,813 deaths - no change
- 42,145 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 17,605 completed tests yesterday
- 55 people hospitalized - plus 1
- 15 people in ICU - minus 2
- 8 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals):
- 723 total outbreaks reported - plus 3
- 49 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2
Canada and Global COVID-19 Update
- Active cases in Canada grow by the hundreds
- Backlogs of recoveries from Labour Day weekend add over 1,000 to the total
- Students in Nunavut, still with zero cases of Coronavirus, go back to school
- Health Canada is considering approval use-at-home COVID-19 tests
- Global deaths approach 900,000
- India now reporting 600,000 new cases per week
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Numbers are different from Oakville News' last update on September 8, 2020. Information released as of September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
- Confirmed and suspected cases is 134,093 - plus 1,390
- Includes unreported cases from Labour Day
- 6,994 active cases - plus 378
- 9,154 deaths - plus 8
- 117,945 recoveries - plus 1,012
- 126,756 resolved cases (94.5% of all cases)
Figures Around the World:
- Total number Global of cases - 27.6 million
- Deaths - 899,000+
- Total United States cases - 6.35 million (23.5% worldwide)
- Deaths - 190,000+ (21.5% worldwide)
- The United States remains the most infected country in the world
- States with the most new cases per capita are South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa
- Nine of the ten most infected states per capita are led by Republican governors
Top five highest countries of infections and their average seven day case increase:
- United States - 6.35 million (+257,000)
- India - 4.37 million (+600,000)
- Brazil - 4.16 million (+211,500)
- Russia - 1.03 million (+35,000)
- Peru - 692,000 (+39,500)
The next five most infected countries are Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and Argentina.