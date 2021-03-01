Oakville coronavirus update for March 1, 2021

This is the Monday, March 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded its 3,000th case. Healthcare capacity in the region moved from (Red) moving away from its goal to (Green) meeting its goal. However, of concern is Halton's Effective Reproductive Number climbing to 1.1 up 0.1 indicating that now more than one confirmed case is creating 1.1 cases.
Starting Wednesday March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Ontario has administered over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccinations which translates to 4.78% of its population. Canada has managed to administer a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 5% of the population.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- New cases in both Oakville and Halton exceed resolved cases
- Oakville records its 3,000th case
- Halton is recording 38.8 new cases per 100K people per week
- Hospitalizations saw a slight increase across the region.
- HRH has completed just over 28,000 vaccinations to date - 4.82% of the population
- According to a provincial update on Thursday, Halton Region is currently testing fewer people per 100,000 than any other health unit in Ontario
- St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, Oakville's COVID-19 vaccination centre will open once the region starts to vaccinate people 80 plus who do not reside in a congregant setting.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 28, 2021.
- 80 active cases - plus 1
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 1 confirmed "variant of concern" case plus 23 screened positive - no change
- 3,002 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,863 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 9
- 2,922 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 251 active cases - plus 10
- 15 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 13 confirmed "variant of concern" cases plus 75 screened positive - no change
- 9,510 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35
- 196 deaths - no change
- 9,063 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 25
- 9,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 18 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
School Cases
Oakville
- Confirmed cases - 16
- Closed classrooms -12
Halton
- Confirmed cases - 34
- Closed classrooms - 22
Ontario COVID-19 update
- 530 schools now have a confirmed case which is 10.98% of all publicly funded schools in the province.
- Ontario has administered its 700,000th dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and has now vaccinated 4.78% of province's population. It has used 78.4% of the available doses.
- Number of active institutional outbreaks continues to decline. It is now at 179 down 6.77% over the past day.
- The Ontario government is investing $14.3 million in 2020-21 to support nearly 300 Seniors Active Living Centres.
- $150 million in additional funding announced to help municipal transit systems address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Ontario will allow health units to begin vaccinating seniors before March 15 if they're ready, but only if they use their own booking system
- General Rick Hiller, vaccine task force leader, announces online appointment booking will begin on March 15, 2021 for those eligible
- Active cases rise provincially for the 5th straight day
- Simcoe Muskoka and Thunder Bay moved into Grey-Lockdown, as province applied the COVID-19 emergency break.
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 1, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,70 active cases - plus 98
- 650 people hospitalized - plus 33
- 704,695 vaccinations - plus 17,424 - 262,214 people inoculated
- 301,839 confirmed cases - plus 1,023
- 284,283 recovered cases - plus 939
- 6,986 deaths - plus 6 (one LTC residents died)
- 290,324 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 35,015 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive
- 179 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 13
- 280 people in ICU - minus 9
- 175 people on ventilators - minus 10
Summary of Variants of Concern
- 535 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7
- 565 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7
Summary of school cases
- 116 new cases of which 99 are students and 15 are staff
- 530 schools have a reported case
- 20 schools are closed
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has vaccinated 5.03% of its population, and has used 78.4% of all delivered shipments. 520,000 plus people are now inoculated.
- Canada recorded 225 more resolved cases than new cases
- Health Canada approves use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine; its the third vaccine approved for use in Canada
- Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's Chief Medical Adviser, says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved in Canada within weeks
- Travellers entering Canada by land must now take a COVID-19 test
- Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,511 active cases - minus 225
- 2,071 people are in hospital
- 1,914,165 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 526,887 people inoculated.
- 872,212 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,090
- 21,994 deaths - plus 21
- 819,707 recoveries - plus 2,294
- 841,701 resolved (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%
