Oakville coronavirus update for March 1, 2021

Oakville recorded its 3,000th case. Healthcare capacity in the region moved from (Red) moving away from its goal to (Green) meeting its goal. However, of concern is Halton's Effective Reproductive Number climbing to 1.1 up 0.1 indicating that now more than one confirmed case is creating 1.1 cases.

Starting Wednesday March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Ontario has administered over 700,000 COVID-19 vaccinations which translates to 4.78% of its population. Canada has managed to administer a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 5% of the population.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

80 active cases - plus 1

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

1 confirmed "variant of concern" case plus 23 screened positive - no change

3,002 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

59 deaths - no change

2,863 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 9

2,922 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

251 active cases - plus 10

15 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

13 confirmed "variant of concern" cases plus 75 screened positive - no change

9,510 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

196 deaths - no change

9,063 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 25

9,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

School Cases

Oakville

Confirmed cases - 16

Closed classrooms -12

Halton

Confirmed cases - 34

Closed classrooms - 22

Ontario COVID-19 update

10,70 active cases - plus 98

650 people hospitalized - plus 33

704,695 vaccinations - plus 17,424 - 262,214 people inoculated

301,839 confirmed cases - plus 1,023

284,283 recovered cases - plus 939

6,986 deaths - plus 6 (one LTC residents died)

290,324 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

35,015 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive

179 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 13

280 people in ICU - minus 9

175 people on ventilators - minus 10

Summary of Variants of Concern

535 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7

565 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7

Summary of school cases

116 new cases of which 99 are students and 15 are staff

530 schools have a reported case

20 schools are closed

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

30,511 active cases - minus 225

2,071 people are in hospital

1,914,165 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 526,887 people inoculated.

872,212 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,090

21,994 deaths - plus 21

819,707 recoveries - plus 2,294

841,701 resolved (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%

