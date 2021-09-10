Oakville drug overdoses continue to rise with 5 reports in Sept

Rampant drug overdoses reported in the first week of September concern residents in Oakville. Halton Police attended ten drug poisonings in the region, with five of those from Oakville between Sept 1-8, 2021. The police also confirmed attending to more drug overdoses in August than any other month in 2021.

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers, some of these poisonings in September were opioid-related, whereas the rest resulted from consuming “unknown” substances. None of the overdoses were fatal.

“Last month, our officers responded to 34 drug poisonings across the region. Of these, 15 occurred in Oakville. Tragically, one of the drug poisonings in Oakville in August was fatal, “Jennifer Hartman of Corporate Communications, HRPS stated. The police determined that more than half of the drug overdoses involved “Fentanyl and/or an unknown drug.” About 12 overdoses could be reversed due to timely intervention of the police or prompt response of the bystanders administering Naloxone.

The police also urge residents to carry Naloxone always if using drugs.

HRPS continues to educate locals about the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA), which allows the police to take a “harm reduction approach to address drug overdose crisis in our region and encourage people to seek help. Halton Police explains, “The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides an exemption of charges of simple possession of a controlled substance, and a myriad of other related charges for people, who call 911 for themselves or another victim of an overdose, as well as anyone who is at the scene when emergency help arrives.” The police also advise drug users to seek help and call 911 in case of emergency.