Oakville Hospital Foundation launches door-to-door fundraising campaign

Oakville Hospital Foundation may be in your neighbourhood this summer asking for your support. They will be canvassing door-to-door from June 16th through August 31st, seeking monthly donations and raising awareness about the ongoing needs for funds to equip Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The Oakville Hospital Foundation is partnering with Globalfaces Direct to execute the door-to-door fundraising campaign in the community. The staff have completed rigorous safety training, are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment, and use contactless payment methods to minimize any potential risk of illness. The team will adhere to the social distancing and prevention practices outlined in Ontario’s Public Health and Safety protocols. This includes frequent hand-washing and regular use of alcohol-based sanitizers, regularly sanitizing materials and tablets, limiting physical exposure and staying home when ill.

These Canvassers will have an OTMH lanyard with a photo I.D. that will be clearly visible. They will also be wearing vests with the Oakville Hospital Foundation logo. Canvassers will be in neighbourhoods Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays, asking potential donors to consider contributing to the hospital. Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the important role that all healthcare workers play in caring for our community,” shares Mary McPherson, CEO of the Oakville Hospital Foundation. “The monthly giving program provides a simple and convenient way for individuals to support OTMH and thank our hospital for protecting the health of our loved ones in their care.”

If you would like to learn more about the program, please call Paula Silveira, Associate Director, Annual Giving, 289-218-9792.

For those that donate our Door to Door Campaign, please expect a welcome call from our fundraising team based out of Toronto from the following number: 1-877-771-0608.