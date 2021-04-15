Oakville Hospital Foundation update April 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) and for your efforts to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our community.

As the pandemic continues to challenge us all, we again find ourselves adhering to the Province’s formal Stay at Home order. We recognize staying at home is unpleasant, but it is necessary, and we are grateful to everyone who has taken this order to heart.

Fortunately, there is hope we will soon get back to hugging our loved ones.

Every day, the Vaccination Centre at OTMH sees hundreds of people from Halton. We are truly fortunate to have an incredible team across OTMH who have gone above and beyond their continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to support the vaccine rollout while also rolling up their sleeves to receive it!

It’s extraordinary what the team at OTMH has accomplished over the course of these last twelve months. Since opening its doors on December 1st, OTMH’s internal field hospital, a 40-bed unit, has cared for more than 700 patients to date, and the team at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has administered more than 50,000 vaccines. We are also proud to be able to assist our health care partners in the community by helping vaccinate residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes and care for patients transferred from other hospitals.

None of this would be possible without you. We truly appreciate your support of OTMH’s staff and physicians, who are doing everything they can to protect their patients and themselves. I have spoken with many of you these past few weeks who have shared how grateful you are to everyone at the hospital for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication. I can’t help but feel encouraged by the generosity of our community — all that has been and will continue to be, accomplished because of donors like you.