Oakville residents 80 plus can book a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

Starting on Wednesday March 3, Oakville residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Oakville's COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic run by the region at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (Dundas Street West just west of the 16 Mile Creek).

Free transportation through Oakville Transit's Care-a-Van program will be available for all eligible residents if required. COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are not open to the public and are available by appointment. There will be no walk-in appointments.

Only residents who are 80 years of age or older, or someone on their behalf, will be able to go online to book an appointment via halton.ca/COVIDvaccines or Halton’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic webpage. Residents can call 3-1-1 if they require booking support. Please only call 3-1-1 if you are unable to book online to ensure those residents requiring support can be assisted.

Residents who are not currently 80 years of age and older, please do not call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccination appointments will be available for every resident who is 80 years of age and older during March and April. Please note: all appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

“Vaccinating those most at risk of complications from COVID-19 is critical,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “If you know someone who is 80 years of age or older and may need assistance accessing information or booking their online appointment, please reach out to them to assist. While we continue to vaccinate priority groups, I am urging everyone to keep staying home except for essential purposes, avoiding social gatherings and preparing to be vaccinated when it is your turn.”

Halton continues to vaccinate priority populations as identified by the Province and with vaccine supplies currently available. As of Friday, February 26, 28,622 doses have been administered in Halton to priority populations. Mobile teams of Public Health and Paramedic Services staff continue to administer vaccinations to long-term care and retirement home residents. Halton Healthcare continues to operate the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for prioritized health care workers, essential caregivers and staff of long-term care and retirement homes and adults receiving chronic home care.