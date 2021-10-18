One fatality and 6 drug overdoses in Oakville during Oct

One person died, and six drug poisonings happened in Oakville between Oct. 1 and 18. Halton Police officers have attended 23 drug poisoning cases in Halton during this period.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) confirmed, “two of these individuals lost their lives as a result of consuming an unknown substance.”

HRPS also shared that our police officers ‘gave Naloxone at three of these overdoses and bystanders/ EMS / Fire gave Naloxone at another five of these overdoses.” “As devastating as the first half of October has been, we remain encouraged by the number of successful Naloxone saves as a result of people calling 911,” Jennifer Hartman of Corporate Communications, HRPS maintained.

For more information on free Naloxone kits, residents are encouraged to visit Ontario.ca/Naloxone.