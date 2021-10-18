druge overdose_ Oct 18.jfif

HRPS

One fatality and 6 drug overdoses in Oakville during Oct

Halton Police Officers responded to 23 drug overdoses, eight of which could be reversed if Naloxone was administered.

One person died, and six drug poisonings happened in Oakville between Oct. 1 and 18. Halton Police officers have attended 23 drug poisoning cases in Halton during this period.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) confirmed, “two of these individuals lost their lives as a result of consuming an unknown substance.”

HRPS also shared that our police officers ‘gave Naloxone at three of these overdoses and bystanders/ EMS / Fire gave Naloxone at another five of these overdoses.” “As devastating as the first half of October has been, we remain encouraged by the number of successful Naloxone saves as a result of people calling 911,” Jennifer Hartman of Corporate Communications, HRPS maintained.

For more information on free Naloxone kits, residents are encouraged to visit Ontario.ca/Naloxone.