Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is short-staffed

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) is warning that staff shortages will lead to long wait times for non-urgent emergency department patients. The hospital is under extreme pressure as it deals with a high volume of patients who are sicker than usual.

Sharon Norris, a vice-president of human resources, says there aren’t enough experienced healthcare workers available to recruit across Ontario and Canada.

As well, she adds, staffing issues, particularly in specialty areas like emergency departments, are made worse “by staff and physicians in self-isolation or who are sick due to COVID-19 or other illnesses, regular vacancies and well-deserved and needed vacation scheduling.”

Acuity levels have gone up as well. “People are sicker and require longer stays in the ED for diagnosis and treatment or they are admitted to the hospital and remain in the ED until a bed is available,” says Joan Jickling, SVP Patient Engagement & Chief Nursing Executive.

Both Norris and Jickling believe that staffing issues can only be mitigated by a systemic response on a provincial or national level.

OTMH is leaving all options on the table, “including programs to integrate internationally educated nurses as well as novice and pre-licensure practitioners (nursing students and students from other health disciplines) through Ministry of Health sponsored initiatives.”

If you’re going to OTMH and your situation is not urgent, wait times will be long as the staff is prioritizing those with the greatest needs.

If you’re visiting the Emergency Department, bring your Ontario Health Card, your medications, and an updated list of healthcare related info.