Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital declares July 2022 COVID-19 outbreak

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH).

The outbreak began one week ago on Tuesday, June 29, and since then cases reported at OTMH have quadrupled: one week ago there were only three cases at the hospital, and as of today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, there are now 12. Current patient numbers are updated at 12:01 a.m. on weekdays.

In response to the outbreak, general visiting to 4 North, Unit 2 at OTHM has been temporarily suspended.

"On June 29, 2022 Halton Healthcare and Halton Region Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in 4 North, Unit 2, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital," said Halton Healthcare in a statement.

"For everyone's safety, general visiting to the unit is suspended until further notice. Compassionate exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis managed in partnership with the care team."

No more details about how transmission has or has not spread in the hospital are publicly available. Local case and outbreak numbers are published weekly in Oakville News' coronavirus updates.

This is the second new COVID-19 outbreak to be reported in Oakville in the last week. The OTMH 4 North, Unit 2 outbreak accounts for nearly 75% of all currently hospitalized cases in Halton Region.

Further information about OTMH's current COVID-19 outbreak is available online here.