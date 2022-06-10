Face masks still required at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

As of Saturday, June 11, the provincial government is lifting mandatory masking mandates in select high-risk settings while allowing organizations to continue masking along with other safety protocols.

With the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and volunteers in mind, Halton Healthcare will maintain its masking policies and procedures for all visitors and members of our healthcare teams across the organization, including our three hospitals – Milton District Hospital, Georgetown Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

"Masking will continue in our hospitals and community clinics as part of our enhanced infection prevention efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," says Cindy McDonell, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Halton Healthcare.

"This is an added layer of protection for our patients, some of whom are elderly or have compromised immune systems, as well as our team members."

Despite experiencing lower community levels of COVID-19, everyone entering Halton Healthcare facilities will be asked to continue to wear a mask beyond June 11, 2022, aligning with many other hospitals in Ontario. Additional protections for patients, staff, physicians, volunteers and visitors continue, including answering standard screening questions and hand sanitizing. Halton Healthcare continues to review all COVID-19 safety protocols regularly.

"If visitors arrive without a mask, they will be provided with an appropriate one," continues Ms. McDonell. "We do appreciate the support of our communities – and we thank everyone for continuing to understand that what we're doing is for the safety of our patients and our staff."

Other COVID-19 protocols for Halton Healthcare

Patients may have one visitor at a time, with no restrictions on the number of visitors throughout the day

In-patients are not required to wear a mask while in their rooms, but upon leaving their rooms, they must wear a mask

Visiting hours for most patient care areas are between 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

All visitors must check in and out of the hospital and wear a mask

Some exceptions apply, including:

Labour and Delivery patients may have two consistent care partners, including a doula, who may visit at any time

Paediatric In-patients may have two (2) parents or guardians visit at any time, plus one additional visitor at a time during visiting hours.

Special Care Nursery patients may have two (2) parents or guardians visit at any time.

Family and Friends may also visit patients using the Virtual Visiting program. This service is available daily between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. Please submit the form below, or call our Virtual Visiting Hotline at 905-338-4615.

For up-to-date information on Halton Healthcare's COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit www.haltonhealthcare.com.