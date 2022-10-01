October 1, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ross Parmly on Unsplash

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, October 1, 2022. There are now just four active outbreaks in Oakville. Three outbreaks have ended, including both that opened last week at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH).

Beginning today, the federal government has changed several COVID-19 measures at borders across the country, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.

As of today, Oct. 1, 2022, all travellers regardless of citizenship will no longer have to:

Provide public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website

Show proof of vaccination

Undergo either pre- or on-arrival testing

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolations

Wear masks on planes and trains

Since our last update on September 24, there have been 175 new cases due to COVID-19. One person died from COVID-19 in Oakville this week and eight people were hospitalized across Halton.

As of this week, all Halton residents 18+ are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose (or second booster dose tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.) Those age 70+ and anyone 18+ working in health care can book their appointments now.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

175 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported

Eight people were hospitalized and one died

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.41 million doses have been administered in Halton

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.45 million cases in Ontario to date

14,351 deaths to date - plus 72

1,265 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 - plus 124

There are 133 people in ICU - plus 4

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.62% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.97% of Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.22% of people have received a third dose

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Several COVID-19 measures change at Canadian borders today

Canada has had 4.22 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 45,060 deaths (+209 this week)

82.57% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

U.S. cases are now at 96.13 million cases; over 1.05 million have died

614.38 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.512 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

