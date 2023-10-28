October 28, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, October 28, 2023. Oakville's number of newly reported COVID-19 cases per day has nearly doubled since last week, from 7 cases per day to 14.

Worrying still is that five new institutional outbreaks have opened in the last two weeks, mainly focused on seniors care in Halton. Three of these have opened since just Monday.

In Halton, testing positivity is down slightly but still above 13%, meaning 1 in 8 local tests are currently coming back positive. Four more patients have been admitted to hospital.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

There is good news, too: after several months behind, the number of Halton residents with a full series of immunization has started to go up again.

The total local percentage of those fully vaccinated has gone up to 7%. The number of primary vaccines has also risen this week for the first time in over a year.

The latest Omicron subvariants EG.5 and XBB are now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario and across Canada.

While confusing, Ontario's provincial government says vaccines targeting these new variants are expected to be available within the next few weeks. The original date was supposed to be this Monday, Oct. 30, but that date has been indefinitely pushed back.

Canada's hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing nationwide at concerning rates, both having gone up several weeks in a row. The country's cumulative case count since the pandemic began has surpassed 4.6 million.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is, almost certainly, millions higher.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 14.1 new COVID-19 cases per day, almost double last week's reported 7.3 daily cases.

There are 8 active outbreaks in Halton (3 more than last week)

13.1% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (0.1% less than last week)

11 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (4 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.59 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

7% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

56% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.60 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 599,400 active cases in Canada (+3,400 this week)

3,500 people are currently in hospital (+22 this week)

There are 51,211 deaths to date (+83 this week)

82.64% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are down 5% this past week, continuing to fall

U.S. deaths have increased 4.2% this week, continuing to grow

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

771.40 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.97 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Sources: