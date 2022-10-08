October 8, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash / CDC

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Hospitalizations are down 50% this week in Halton Region, but the number is increasing Ontario-wide, leading to likely evidence of a COVID-19 resurgence in the weeks to come.

Since our last update last Saturday, there have been 178 new cases due to COVID-19. Four people were hospitalized across Halton; a 50% reduction from last week. There are now just three active outbreaks in Oakville, all at retirement and long-term care homes. One more outbreak has ended and there were no new reported deaths locally.

Just yesterday, Health Canada has approved Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children. This is the second vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus. It is now authorized for use as a booster dose in people 12 years of age and older.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a two-month high in Ontario, and epidemiologists are expecting there to be some form of resurgence through the rest of fall 2022.

Hospitalizations are at the highest number of people in hospital since Aug. 4, 2022 and is approaching this past summer's peak on July 28 when 1,492 people were hospitalized.

The federal government has changed several COVID-19 measures at borders across the country, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, all travellers regardless of citizenship will no longer have to:

Provide public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website

Show proof of vaccination

Undergo either pre- or on-arrival testing

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolations

Wear masks on planes and trains

All Halton residents 18+ are now eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose (or second booster dose tailored specifically to the Omicron variant.) Those age 70+ and anyone 18+ working in health care can book their appointments now.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

Halton COVID-19 Update:

178 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported

Four people were hospitalized and there are zero new deaths

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.42 million doses have been administered in Halton

96% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses

66% of Halton residents have at least three doses

22% of Halton residents have at least four doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a two-month high in Ontario

There have been 1.46 million cases in Ontario to date

14,427 deaths to date - plus 76

1,456 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 - plus 191

There are 131 people in ICU - minus 2

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.66% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

83.01% of Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.29% of people have received a third dose

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Several COVID-19 measures change have changed at Canadian borders in the last week

Canada has had 4.23 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 45,241 deaths (+181 this week)

82.59% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.02%)

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children

U.S. cases are now at 96.13 million cases; over 1.05 million have died

614.38 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.512 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

