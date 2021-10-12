October 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash Coronavirus Test Kit

This is the Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 coronavirus update. All data today are changes from the last three days over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Oakville reports a 30% drop in active cases over Thanksgiving weekend, with all but one of the fewer active cases in Halton coming from Oakville. Hospitalizations, however, have doubled in Oakville over the weekend and increased 50% in Halton.

Both active cases and hospitalizations are down in Ontario over the last three days, and the province reports no deaths today. ICU admissions and active outbreaks have both gone up over the weekend. Ontario is now permitting several non-essential venues required to enforce proof of vaccinations to operate at 100% capacity.

While New Brunswick continues fighting its largest wave of COVID-19 yet, modelling from Dr. Theresa Tam reports Canada's reproduction number is below 1.00 for the first time in three months.

Elsewhere worldwide, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has banned all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state and Italy is preparing to enact the strictest COVID-19 measures in Europe this week, leading to violent protests. As of today, more than 6.5 billion doses have been administered worldwide.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports a 30% drop in active cases over Thanksgiving weekend, attributing all but one of the recovered active cases in Halton

Hospitalizations, however, have doubled in Oakville over the weekend and increased 50% in Halton

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

879,425 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 2,331

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 9, 2021.

28 active cases - minus 12

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

6,155 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

68 deaths - no change

6,059 recoveries - plus 25

6,127 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

94 active cases - minus 13

15 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

19,683 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

242 deaths - no change

19,347 recoveries - plus 62

19,589 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

2 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

34 Halton schools are reporting cases

12 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.56% of total pop.)

At least 10.73 million people are fully vaccinated (72.42% of total pop.)

22.08 million vaccine doses administered - plus 39,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 12, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,369 active cases - plus 223

155 people hospitalized - minus 103

Changes below here are changes from yesterday, Oct. 11, 2021:

591,331 confirmed cases - plus 390

576,951 recovered cases - plus 512

9,792 deaths - no change

586,743 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

18,280 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.9%

149 people in ICU - minus 4

104 people on ventilators - plus 10

24 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,487 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,418 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 76

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.84% of total pop.)

At least 27.46 million people are fully vaccinated (71.80% of total pop.)

57.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 36,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

40,699 active cases - minus 557

2,430 active hospitalizations - minus 84

1.66 million confirmed cases to date

1.59 million recoveries - plus 2,649

28,228 deaths - plus 40

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.13 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.40 million cumulative cases

714,243 deaths

56.5% are fully vaccinated (66.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 217.13 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

237.65 million cases - plus 257,000

4.84 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

