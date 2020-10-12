October 12th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

The Oakville, Ontario coronavirus update for October 12, 2020 shows that though the numbers of new cases continue to climb, the town appears to have things under control. The worrying numbers are the steady increase in hospitalizations across the province, and country.
Like all of this year's special occasions, Thanksgiving 2020 celebrations will be drastically different. There will be no large gatherings of family and friends enjoying each other's company around food laden tables, but rather we hopefully will be enjoying a good meal and reaching out through Zoom, FaceTime, or phone calls.
To give a broader perspective today's totals are being compared to the numbers from the October 5th coronavirus update.
Oakville Coronavirus Status
- 538 confirmed cases up 61
- 40 probably cases up 5
- 578 confirmed and probable cases up 26
- 71 active cases up 10
- 3 deaths no change
- 504 recoveries up 53
- 507 completed cases (recoveries + deaths) up 53
- 1 hospitalization at OTMH up 1
- 7 schools have had a cumulative total of 10 cases
- Parkview Children's Centre - The Village School was the first child care centre with a confirmed staff case
Halton Coronavirus Status
- 1592 total cases up 221
- 226 active cases up 61
- 27 deaths no change
- 1339 recoveries up 160
- 1366 completed cases up 60
- 6 hospitalizations up 6
- 16 schools have had a cumulative total of 23 cases, and has 5 child care facilities with cases
- zero institutional/school outbreaks down 1
Ontario Coronavirus Status
Toronto, Peel and Ottawa revert to a modified Stage 2, as cases in those regions account for 70% plus of all new cases
Ontario had its highest number of recorded new cases on October 9 of 939; however, that was due to a large back log of completed tests.
Province comes under intense public scrutiny due to lengthy wait times for both testing and results, even though it increased the number of testing facilities, it did not increase laboratory capacity to match.
- 59,139 confirmed cases up 4,325 in a week
- 50,437 recovered cases up 4,077 in a week
- 3,005 deaths up 25
- 53,442 resolved cases (death & recovered) 90.4%
- 217 people in hospital up 41
- 51 people in IC up 8
- 32 people on ventilators up 4
Summary of school and child care cases
There are 4,828 publicly funded schools. These numbers are cumulative
- 876 cases in total up 337
- 482 student cases up 189
- 149 staff cases up 57
- 245 unidentified cases up 91
- 425 schools with reported cases up 90
- 4 schools closed up 1
There are 5,620 licensed child care settings, and these total are cumulative
- 236 total cases up 80
- 135 child cases up 48
- 101 staff cases up 32
- 57 centres closed up 15
- 285 homes closed up 58
Canada Coronavirus Status
Provinces and territories that have coronavirus cases are under control: PEI, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, New West Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut
Provinces continuing to see a growing number of new cases include: Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and New Brunswick
Provinces starting to trend downwards include: British Columbia, and Saskatchewan
- 182,708 confirmed or suspected cases up 16,552
- 18,816 active cases up 2,384
- 9,610 deaths up 129
- 154,238 recoveries up 13,995
- 163, 848 resolved cases (89.7%)
We wish all of you a bountiful Thanksgiving, and that next year we will be able to rejoin our family and friends.