October 12th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

The Oakville, Ontario coronavirus update for October 12, 2020 shows that though the numbers of new cases continue to climb, the town appears to have things under control. The worrying numbers are the steady increase in hospitalizations across the province, and country.

Like all of this year's special occasions, Thanksgiving 2020 celebrations will be drastically different. There will be no large gatherings of family and friends enjoying each other's company around food laden tables, but rather we hopefully will be enjoying a good meal and reaching out through Zoom, FaceTime, or phone calls.

To give a broader perspective today's totals are being compared to the numbers from the October 5th coronavirus update.

Oakville Coronavirus Status

538 confirmed cases up 61

40 probably cases up 5

578 confirmed and probable cases up 26

71 active cases up 10

3 deaths no change

504 recoveries up 53

507 completed cases (recoveries + deaths) up 53

1 hospitalization at OTMH up 1

7 schools have had a cumulative total of 10 cases

Parkview Children's Centre - The Village School was the first child care centre with a confirmed staff case

Halton Coronavirus Status

1592 total cases up 221

226 active cases up 61

27 deaths no change

1339 recoveries up 160

1366 completed cases up 60

6 hospitalizations up 6

16 schools have had a cumulative total of 23 cases, and has 5 child care facilities with cases

zero institutional/school outbreaks down 1

Ontario Coronavirus Status

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa revert to a modified Stage 2, as cases in those regions account for 70% plus of all new cases

Ontario had its highest number of recorded new cases on October 9 of 939; however, that was due to a large back log of completed tests.

Province comes under intense public scrutiny due to lengthy wait times for both testing and results, even though it increased the number of testing facilities, it did not increase laboratory capacity to match.

59,139 confirmed cases up 4,325 in a week

50,437 recovered cases up 4,077 in a week

3,005 deaths up 25

53,442 resolved cases (death & recovered) 90.4%

217 people in hospital up 41

51 people in IC up 8

32 people on ventilators up 4

Summary of school and child care cases

There are 4,828 publicly funded schools. These numbers are cumulative

876 cases in total up 337

482 student cases up 189

149 staff cases up 57

245 unidentified cases up 91

425 schools with reported cases up 90

4 schools closed up 1

There are 5,620 licensed child care settings, and these total are cumulative

236 total cases up 80

135 child cases up 48

101 staff cases up 32

57 centres closed up 15

285 homes closed up 58

Canada Coronavirus Status

Provinces and territories that have coronavirus cases are under control: PEI, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, New West Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut

Provinces continuing to see a growing number of new cases include: Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and New Brunswick

Provinces starting to trend downwards include: British Columbia, and Saskatchewan

182,708 confirmed or suspected cases up 16,552

18,816 active cases up 2,384

9,610 deaths up 129

154,238 recoveries up 13,995

163, 848 resolved cases (89.7%)

We wish all of you a bountiful Thanksgiving, and that next year we will be able to rejoin our family and friends.