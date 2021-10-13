October 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand The Canada - USA border in Windsor, Ontario The Canada/USA border in Windsor, Ontario

This is the Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are still going down today in Oakville and Halton after a 30% drop over Thanksgiving weekend. Hospitalizations are unchanged in Oakville, but Halton reports two recoveries.

It's a different story province-wide, however. Active cases are down in most health units but almost 100 new patients were admitted to hospital. ICU admissions and active outbreaks have both gone up every week so far in October.

The province has set a clear target for vaccinations: provincial government wants at least 90% of the eligible population vaccinated; currently, we are at 82.5%

A monumental announcement came from several American officials today: the land border between Canada and the USA will open for fully vaccinated travellers beginning in early November. The shared border has been closed to Canadians trying to enter to United States for more than a year and a half.

Canada is reporting more than 1.6 cumulative recoveries from COVID-19, but there are still nearly 40,000 active cases. Over 6.5 billion doses have been administered worldwide.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton has given its 880,000th dose

Oakville reports a 30% drop in active cases over Thanksgiving weekend, attributing all but one of the recovered active cases in Halton

Hospitalizations are unchanged in Oakville but down in Halton

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

880,322 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 897

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 12, 2021.

26 active cases - minus 2

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,158 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

68 deaths - no change

6,064 recoveries - plus 5

6,132 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

92 active cases - minus 2

13 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,695 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

242 deaths - no change

19,361 recoveries - plus 14

19,603 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

10 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

17 confirmed cases in Halton schools - plus 5

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases are down by more than 200 cases for the second day in a row

Ontario now allows several venues that require proof of vaccination can now operate at 100%

Nearly 100 new hospitalizations are added today

Ontario sets a target for vaccinations: 90% of the eligible population fully protected

82.50% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.36 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.63% of total pop.)

At least 10.76 million people are fully vaccinated (72.55% of total pop.)

22.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 29,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,136 active cases - minus 233

242 people hospitalized - plus 87

593,020 confirmed cases - plus 306

579,080 recovered cases - plus 527

9,804 deaths - plus 12

588,884 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

23,219 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

153 people in ICU - plus 4

102 people on ventilators - minus 2

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,492 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 5

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,448 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 30

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada reports 1.6 million cumulative recoveries

The United States announces it will finally re-open its land border with Canada early next month

Cleaning up data from the Thanksgiving weekend, nearly 100 new deaths are reported nationwide

More than 6.5 billion doses have been administered worldwide

82.20% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.95% of total pop.)

At least 27.59 million people are fully vaccinated (71.96% of total pop.)

57.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 123,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

39,138 active cases - minus 1,561

2,472 active hospitalizations - plus 42

1.66 million confirmed cases to date

1.60 million recoveries - plus 1,412

28,319 deaths - plus 91

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.13 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.51 million cumulative cases - plus 110,000

716,370 deaths - plus 2,127

56.6% are fully vaccinated (66.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 217.13 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

238.52 million cases - plus 364,000

4.86 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

