October 13th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 13th Coronavirus Update. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton today as the regional recovery rate slows. Ontario has over 1,500 new cases from the last two days. Canada's daily new cases reach an all-time high as global cases reach 38 million.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Active cases in Oakville and Halton are declining

Two new cases have been admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 12, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

557 confirmed cases - plus 11

40 probable cases - no change

597 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 11

70 active cases - minus 1

3 deaths - no change

524 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 12

527 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases

3 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

1,640 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30

212 active cases - minus 14

27 deaths - no change

1,401 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 44

1,428 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.0% of cases

6 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

9 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

24 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

Ontario Coronavirus Update

The province records over 1,500 new cases from the last two days as provincial cases exceed 60,000

More than 500 students in Ontario have reported having COVID-19 since returning to school last month

Nearly 10,000 new cases have opened in Ontario in just the two weeks

Testing for COVID-19 saw a 30% decrease for tests conducted over the long weekend

More than half of regions in Ontario continue seeing an average of 1 or no new cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 13, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

60,139 confirmed cases - plus 746

5,946 active cases - plus 113

51,729 recovered cases - plus 624

3,017 deaths - plus 9

54,746 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.0%

31,233 completed tests yesterday

230 people hospitalized - plus 27

60 people in ICU - plus 7

34 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

841 total outbreaks reported - plus 3

113 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

948 cases in total - plus 72

531 student cases - plus 49

157 staff cases - plus 8

260 unidentified cases - plus 15

436 schools with a reported case (9.0% in total)

3 schools closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

246 confirmed cases - plus 10

59 centres closed - plus 2

290 homes closed - plus 6

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Cases in Canada surpass 185,000 (an increase of 25,000 in the last three weeks)

Federal and Ontario government will invest a new $26.6 million to stop the spread of COVID-19 in farming

Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and New Brunswick show new cases rising while British Columbia and Saskatchewan show active cases decreasing

Canada's daily new cases are at an all-time high

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 12, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

185,337 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,629

19,224 active cases - plus 408

9,635 deaths - plus 25

156,436 recoveries - plus 2,208

166,071 resolved cases (89.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

38 million cases globally

At least 1.08 million deaths

United States

7.85 million total cases (20.7% worldwide)

215,000+ deaths (19.9% worldwide)

America's percentage of global deaths is below 20% for the first time since March

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 7.85 million

India - 7.16 million

Brazil - 5.1 million

Russia - 1.32 million

Colombia - 919,000

The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.