October 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are higher today but Halton's total has gone down every day this week. There is a new outbreak at a school in Milton, and all but one open outbreak in the region is from a school.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down by 20% in the last ten days, which is great progress amid continued reopening for businesses, including some now operating at full capacity. Large recoveries in Alberta and Saskatchewan lead to a decline in active cases nationwide.

Unfortunately, Ontario's hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last 48 hours, including over 100 new cases. ICU admissions and active outbreaks have both gone up every week so far in October.

The province has set a clear target for vaccinations: provincial government wants at least 90% of the eligible population vaccinated; currently, we are at 82.6%

An important announcement came from several American officials yesterday: the land border between Canada and the USA will open for fully vaccinated travellers beginning in early November. The shared border has been closed to Canadians trying to enter to United States for more than a year and a half.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's active cases are higher today but still down every day this week in Halton

Halton has administered its 880,000th dose

Three of the four open outbreaks in Halton are from schools

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

881,163 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 841

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 13, 2021.

28 active cases - plus 2

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,164 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

68 deaths - no change

6,068 recoveries - plus 4

6,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

87 active cases - minus 5

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,703 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 8

242 deaths - no change

19,374 recoveries - plus 13

19,616 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

10 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

17 confirmed cases in Halton schools - plus 5

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases have gone down by 20% in the last ten days

Ontario now allows several venues that require proof of vaccination can now operate at 100%

Cases in hospital have nearly doubled in the last 48 hours

Ontario sets a target for vaccinations: 90% of the eligible population fully protected

82.64% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.37 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.70% of total pop.)

At least 10.77 million people are fully vaccinated (72.68% of total pop.)

22.14 million vaccine doses administered - plus 28,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,022 active cases - minus 114

254 people hospitalized - plus 12

593,437 confirmed cases - plus 417

579,608 recovered cases - plus 528

9,807 deaths - plus 3

589,415 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

35,421 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

158 people in ICU - plus 5

101 people on ventilators - minus 1

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,494 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,518 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 70

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

High recoveries in Alberta and Saskatchewan lead to a large drop in nationwide active cases

The United States announces it will finally re-open its land border with Canada early next month

More than 6.5 billion doses have been administered worldwide

82.33% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.77 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.01% of total pop.)

At least 27.67 million people are fully vaccinated (72.08% of total pop.)

57.34 million vaccine doses administered - plus 89,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,877 active cases - minus 2,951

2,475 active hospitalizations - plus 3

1.67 million confirmed cases to date

1.60 million recoveries - plus 1,412

28,376 deaths - plus 57

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.13 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.51 million cumulative cases - plus 110,000

716,370 deaths - plus 2,127

56.6% are fully vaccinated (66.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 217.13 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

239.06 million cases - plus 463,000

4.87 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: